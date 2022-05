Matthew Morrison is two-stepping down from his judging post on So You Think You Can Dance. On May 27, the Glee alum announced that he was leaving the show's 17th season because he "did not follow competition production protocol" as a judge. He told E! News in a statement, "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show."

