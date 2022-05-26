From record temps to cooler weather; what to expect weather wise Memorial Day weekend

Initially dispatched at 2:00 p.m., Firefighters are currently working on a three-acre wildfire near the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg. Scanner traffic indicates the fire is located near the intersection of Lytton Springs Road and Dry Creek Road. The Incident Commander is reporting the fire is three acres in size,...
This map shows all earthquakes near the San Francisco Bay Area for the past 24 hours. The darker blue circle shows the range we're filtering for. Tiny, mostly unnoticeable quakes happen all the time in this part of the state. Some spots on the map will have several small quakes layered on top of one another. Zoom in for more detail.
Crews from several agencies battled a number of fires across the Bay Area Saturday. One of the fires happened at a home in Bethel Island early Saturday morning. Brooke Logan told NBC Bay Area that she was home at the time of the fire. “I jumped off the back porch,”...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks has prohibited the possession of alcohol in and along the waters of the Sacramento County Regional Parks May 28 through May 30. As Memorial Day weekend kicks off Sacramento County park officials are cautious of the increase in...
From farm animals and rides to music and wine and more, here is a round-up of events happening across Northern California this weekend. The Sacramento County Fair is back in action for the first time since the pandemic shut it down. Among the highlights for this year's fair through Memorial Day: the return of the demolition derby, bull riding, monster trucks and an animatronic dinosaur exhibit. Learn more here.
Firefighters in San Jose battled a two-alarm structure fire, which spread to trees and other houses, the department reported Saturday on Twitter. The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Callecita Street and homes around it were burning or were in threat of burning due to the fire's spread via trees, the department said.
COLUSA, Calif. — Authorities in Colusa County are searching for a possible drowning victim in the Sacramento River. According to the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, around 8:39 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Sacramento River east of Levee Park in Colusa following reports that a person had gone underwater while swimming.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Miguel Gullien bought his home in Midtown Stockton four years go and has never had a pest problem. However to his surprise, this summer brought a swarm of cockroaches to the dry regions of the Central Valley that even the cleanest of homeowners could not prepare for.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured in a shooting at a park along the American River.
A Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson says that at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a disturbance led to a shooting in the parking lot of Sutter’s Landing Beach.
Shots were fired and one male was sent to the UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries.
No further information, including a suspect description and what led up to the shooting, has been released.
Sacramento police assisted county parks officers in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months. This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Highway 12 has fully reopened in the Sacramento River Delta after a major crash involving seven vehicles Friday afternoon.
The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Jackson Slough Road.
Seven vehicles – including a car hauler – were involved and four people were sent to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said. Investigators said a car carrier collided with a paint van, and the van driver had to be air lifted to the hospital.
Traffic was backed up from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night.
California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane.
Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A car accident on westbound Interstate 80 west of Lagoon Valley Road impacted traffic earlier Saturday morning, said the Fairfield Fire Department.
There were no injuries reported in this incident.
It is not clear how long the roadway was affected.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A temporary "safe parking" site for the homeless in Sacramento is slated to be moved by the city as cleanup occurs at the Sacramento Marina. In mid-June, around 27 people and 17 cars are expected to be moved by officials with the City of Sacramento from the "safe parking" site on Front Street to a segment of Ramp Way in Miller Park, the city said Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people were injured in two shootings a half mile away and 24 minutes apart from each other in South Oak Park Sunday morning, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. Around 12:12 a.m., police officers were called to the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue on...
Just before 7:00 pm Saturday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to an exterior fire after a BBQ exploded catching a home on fire. The fire was reported in the 4800 block of Claret Ct in the City of Oakley. While responding, Engine 53 reported black smoke from...
Job seekers gathered at the future Sky River Casino’s job fair that was held on May 23 at Laguna Town Hall. The $500 million casino project, which is owned by the 900-member Wilton Rancheria tribe and operated by Boyd Gaming, is scheduled to open this fall. It is located...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a brush fire near the Two Rivers bike trail Thursday morning.
Fire crews arrived in an area north of Richards Boulevard and began to attack the fire, which firefighters say could have been aided by the breezy wind.
The fire was put out quickly, but they are staying on the scene to put out any additional hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
