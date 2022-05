Apple's AirPods Pro are not only one of the most popular pairs of earbuds out there, they're also one of our absolute favorites on the market at the moment. They're sleek, boast impressive audio quality and have advanced features like active noise cancellation. Their only major downside is that they're a bit pricey at $249 from Apple directly. But right now at Woot, you can pick up a Grade-A refurbished pair for just $140, one of the best prices you'll find at the moment. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until they sell out, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO