“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Theatrical Experience Coming to The Events Center at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

America’s Game® is going on tour as “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” comes to The Events Center at Harrah’s Ak-Chin on Friday, November 4 th and Saturday, November 5 th .

Not only will guests have the chance to audition to go on stage and step into the show itself, but contestants will also get to spin the iconic Wheel, solve puzzles and win big prizes like $10,000 and trips to Paris, Hawaii and other destinations! Audience members will also be randomly selected to win cash and special prizes.

Trademarked as America’s Game®, Wheel of Fortune is one of the longest-running game shows in American television and has delighted television audiences for over 40 years, making contestants’ dreams come true with monumental prizes. As the game’s only immersive experience outside of Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” at The Events Center will be a show you won’t want to miss.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE: LIVE! Tour

Date: Friday, November 4 th and Saturday, November 5 th , 2022

Doors : 7:00 PM

Show Time : 8:00 PM

Location: The Events Center at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

Tickets : $81.50; $61.50; $51.50

Ages: All Ages

