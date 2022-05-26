ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetzel County, WV

Wetzel County teacher resigns after alleged inappropriate behavior with a student

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

( WTRF ) The Wetzel County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a teacher after alleged allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

English teacher Drew Schmalz submitted his resignation on Friday and it was accepted by the board in a closed-door special session Wednesday morning.

Man accused of having sexual relationship with teen

The inappropriate conduct allegedly took place on a school trip to Fairmont, West Virginia.

State police are handling the case.

