Wetzel County teacher resigns after alleged inappropriate behavior with a student

( WTRF ) The Wetzel County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a teacher after alleged allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

English teacher Drew Schmalz submitted his resignation on Friday and it was accepted by the board in a closed-door special session Wednesday morning.

The inappropriate conduct allegedly took place on a school trip to Fairmont, West Virginia.

State police are handling the case.

