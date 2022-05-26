Wetzel County teacher resigns after alleged inappropriate behavior with a student
( WTRF ) The Wetzel County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a teacher after alleged allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.
English teacher Drew Schmalz submitted his resignation on Friday and it was accepted by the board in a closed-door special session Wednesday morning.Man accused of having sexual relationship with teen
The inappropriate conduct allegedly took place on a school trip to Fairmont, West Virginia.
