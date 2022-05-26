2501 Clifton Ave. | St. Louis

Join us Sunday, May 29th at 3pm for our final concert of the season, Celebrations and Memorials, at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. This season has seen the Chorus perform some major works normally outside its repertoire because they require accompaniment. But this year celebrates collaboration, so it’s both possible and desirable for the singers to join with organist Bill Stein to present one of the 20th century’s landmark mass settings. The glorious Casavant pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood will accompany the Chorus in the ‘Mass in time of war’ by Hungarian master, Zoltan Kodaly. Despite its grandeur, the work has rarely been heard in full in St. Louis, so this is your opportunity!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO