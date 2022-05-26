2501 Clifton Ave. | St. Louis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Maggie Peters
Cover picture for the articleThis is an opportunity to own a property like no other! Situated in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis, on the third-highest point in the city, you will find a historic, 115-year old Gothic church, fully renovated into a spectacular single-family home with all the amenities you could ask...

