1926 S. Mason Road | St. Louis

By Maggie Peters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a new home with the best in modern amenities that carries with it all the charm of a country cottage, look no further! This 2020-built home by Period Restoration offers the stunning trim work, inset cabinetry and hardwood floors of a warm and inviting traditional home with...

KMOV

Episode 186: Bike Stop Cafe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you walk inside Bike Stop Café off historic Main Street in St. Charles, you’re met with two distinct businesses – a café serving up healthy and fresh foods and a bike shop with gear to buy and to rent so you can hop right on the Katy Trail out the back door.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis families to receive free food at local YMCAs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis families will receive free boxes of produce containing 50 servings of fruits and vegetables starting May 31, 2022. Each family is set to get a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and the Gateway Region YMCA through PHA’s national ‘Good Food for All’ program. The program is to fight food insecurity and create equitable access to healthy and sustainable food.
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside a 25 Acre Missouri Horse Ranch with Basketball Court

There is exotic and then there's EXOTIC. This is that 2nd one. It's a 25 acre Missouri horse ranch in Festus that even has its own basketball court. I saw this home shared today in two places. There's a new video share on YouTube and a listing on Realtor. It's 9981 Morgan Road in Festus, Missouri and it's everything a horse-loving St. Louis Cardinals fan could want. There's also something there if you are also partial to the Dallas Cowboys.
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Multi-car crash in St. Louis leaves 1 person dead

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in St. Louis early Monday morning. The multi-car crash happened at around 3:11 a.m. in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. One person died in the crash, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

Bob Cassilly’s Cementland Sold at Auction

After a decade of rumors and speculation, the fate of Bob Cassilly’s Cementland may soon be known. The 40-acre site sold at auction on Thursday night for a high bid of $714,000. The final contract price including a 10% buyers premium was $785,400. According to auction terms the sale will close within 30 days.
St. Louis American

25 St. Louis high flyers under 40

Formal settings typically require guests to maintain a certain decorum. For example, the speaker asks everyone to hold their applause at graduation ceremonies until all the graduates cross the stage. Last Thursday, the St. Louis American Foundation's 11th Annual Salute to Young Leaders awards and networking program presented by Midwest...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 8 St. Louis cooking classes will help you become a better chef

No matter if you self-identify as a novice or an expert, every home cook can always improve their technique. Several spots in the St. Louis area offer cooking classes to help locals create better dishes in the kitchen. Whether it’s how to use a specific ingredient or how to employ a certain technique, these classes will help you expand your culinary arsenal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Murphy's latest book tells stories of Irish immigrants in St. Louis

Irish heritage was on full display at the Washington Public Library Thursday night when author Patrick Murphy came to speak about his book, “The Irish in St. Louis: From Shanty to Lace Curtain.”. Murphy, who is Irish, said the topic is one that’s central to his identity. “If...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lakecountystar.com

This Old House: The Frederick G. Bernius House, 404 N. Buchanan St.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, local historian Cindy Reinhardt tells the stories behind some of Edwardsville’s historic buildings in a series of eight articles in the month of May. No documentation has been...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
laduenews.com

The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: Celebrations and Memorials

Join us Sunday, May 29th at 3pm for our final concert of the season, Celebrations and Memorials, at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. This season has seen the Chorus perform some major works normally outside its repertoire because they require accompaniment. But this year celebrates collaboration, so it’s both possible and desirable for the singers to join with organist Bill Stein to present one of the 20th century’s landmark mass settings. The glorious Casavant pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood will accompany the Chorus in the ‘Mass in time of war’ by Hungarian master, Zoltan Kodaly. Despite its grandeur, the work has rarely been heard in full in St. Louis, so this is your opportunity!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS

