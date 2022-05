In early May, one TikToker shared that her parents' restaurant, Poke Bay, would soon be closing permanently. In her initial TikTok, which racked up more than two million views, Angelica Song said that her parents' restaurant has been a beloved part of its neighborhood for years, receiving several buyout offers prior to the pandemic. However, like the staggering number of other restaurants shuttering for good, Poke Bay struggled to survive the pandemic. According to Song's post, no additional buyout offers have come in since. To make matters worse, Song said, the University of Texas purchased the building her parents rent as part of its Austin campus expansion.

