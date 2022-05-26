Kenosha police investigate homicide, suspect in custody

Kenosha police said they are investigating after a woman was found dead on Wednesday.

Officials responded to Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 6th Avenue, for reports of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman dead in a hotel room.

Officials said investigators were on the scene quickly and identified a suspect. That person has been taken into custody.

According to a press release from the police department, the investigation is being treated as a homicide.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

