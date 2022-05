A Columbia man is facing possible charges following a car accident with serious injuries in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brent Moeller, 41, was driving on Highway 22 near Sturgeon on Monday morning when he crossed the center line and traveled off the road. The patrol says Moeller’s car went down an embankment, then through a farm field, where it struck a fence in a treeline. Moeller’s car continued through a second field before striking a second treeline, coming to a stop.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO