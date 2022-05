The Rising of the Shield Hero has been laying down the foundation for the grand finale of the second season's run, and now has revealed the first look at what to expect from Episode 9 of the season! The second season of the anime might have gotten off to a rough start, but ever since it began its second arc of the season things have picked up dramatically. Naofumi and his party now find themselves up against their toughest slate of enemies and challenges yet as they need to work their way through another world back at level one.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO