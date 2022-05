LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Chris Jacobs (R-27) addressed school safety in a press conference at a VFW post in Lancaster Friday and said he supports a ban on the sale of AR-15s, as well as increasing the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21. He was joined by New York State gubernatorial candidate and fellow congressman Lee Zeldin (R-1) at the presser.

LANCASTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO