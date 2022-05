SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The victim of the fatal shooting that took place in Salt Lake City on May 29 has been identified. Robert Barros, 40, was killed after being shot outside of an apartment complex earlier today. SLCPD states that detectives with the agency’s Homicide Squad are looking for two cars associated with […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO