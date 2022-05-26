Roseville location slated for Mental Health and Vocational Training Facilities

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – San Joaquin County Public Health is hosting three “Test to Treat” programs at OptumServe COVID-19 sites, amid a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations within the county. The program allows individuals to get tested for COVID-19, and if positive, speak to a health care provider about treatment options, some of which include medication in hand if eligible. “It offers convenience for those who might not be motivated to go out and get treatment,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Health Officer. Test to Treat is currently available: 1. San Joaquin General Hospital (OptumServe) 500 W. Hospital Road, French Camp Friday—Monday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 2. Lodi Community Services Center (OptumServe) 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi Monday—Thursday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 3. Larch Clover Community Center/Larch Clover Park (Carbon Health) 11157 W. Larch Rd., Tracy Thursday—Sunday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM Walk-in only; no pre-registration available All sites accept walk-in registrations and both testing and treatment are free. Testing includes rapid antigen and PCR tests.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO