ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville location slated for Mental Health and Vocational Training Facilities

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Rescue Plan Act and State Grants help cover $68 million price tag. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors adopted a series of resolutions Tuesday, to authorize the award of two design-build contracts totaling $56 million for the construction of the Mental Health Facility and the Vocational Training...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Veterans Memorial Park

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Veterans Memorial Park honors those who served. This popular community gathering place provides residents with opportunities for recreation and relaxation in a beautiful setting. Split into two distinct sections which are separated via open space walking trail path, Veterans Memorial offers a small playground, picnic...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search resumes Monday in Colusa for missing Sacramento River swimmer

COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
COLUSA, CA
ksro.com

Eight North Bay Hospitals Get “A” Grades

Several North Bay Hospitals have received “A” grades for safety by a national watchdog group. The Cs spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report gave As to 8 North Bay Hospitals in Sonoma, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Solano counties. In Sonoma County, those hospitals were Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, Petaluma Valley Hospital, and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Santa Rosa Memorial, though received a “C” grade. The health care facilities were ranked on over 30 safety factors that include preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
County
Placer County, CA
Roseville, CA
Health
Placer County, CA
Government
rosevilletoday.com

Bob’s Discount Furniture in Roseville, Folsom, and Elk Grove

Roseville, Calif.- Bob’s Discount Furniture, the 10th largest U.S. furniture chain with 150 stores across 24 states and over $2B in annual sales, is excited to announce the openings of three new Northern California locations. Roseville Location. 1252 Galleria Boulevard in the Creekside Town Center. Roseville, CA 95678 (34,000...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Test to Treat’ Available in San Joaquin County, In Time For Holiday Weekend

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – San Joaquin County Public Health is hosting three “Test to Treat” programs at OptumServe COVID-19 sites, amid a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations within the county. The program allows individuals to get tested for COVID-19, and if positive, speak to a health care provider about treatment options, some of which include medication in hand if eligible. “It offers convenience for those who might not be motivated to go out and get treatment,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Health Officer.  Test to Treat is currently available: 1. San Joaquin General Hospital (OptumServe) 500 W. Hospital Road, French Camp Friday—Monday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 2. Lodi Community Services Center (OptumServe) 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi Monday—Thursday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 3. Larch Clover Community Center/Larch Clover Park (Carbon Health) 11157 W. Larch Rd., Tracy Thursday—Sunday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM Walk-in only; no pre-registration available All sites accept walk-in registrations and both testing and treatment are free. Testing includes rapid antigen and PCR tests.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Retired EG police chief joins Sky River Casino staff

Tim Albright retired as Elk Grove police chief this March and he’s now taking a role at Elk Grove’s upcoming Sky River Casino. The casino staff announced on May 24 that he will be their government and community relations director. He will be tasked with connecting the casino with local, state, and federal entities as well as being a liaison with law enforcement, fire agencies, and the Elk Grove community.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Devon Bell
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Inflation Busting Ideas for Summer Fun

Inexpensive Suggestions to Inflate Your Fun for Less. Roseville, Calif. – No matter where you look, prices are painfully up everywhere. Inflation has many residents taking a closer look at their summer plans and expenses. While some reports suggest inflation may have peaked or be slowing, enjoying your summer while spending a a few less bucks and saving a little more is always a great feeling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Placer CEO placed on paid leave several months after deadly crash; unclear if related

Placer County Executive Todd Leopold has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, the Board of Supervisors confirmed to KCRA 3 on Friday. The decision comes over a week after Leopold came forward as the driver who hit and killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams in March. It's unclear if he was placed on administrative leave due to the deadly crash.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Terminated Sac Fire chief responds to complaint detailing harassment, workplace retaliation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After Sacramento City Fire Chief Gary Loesch wasfired Thursday, KCRA 3 spoke to the city and Loesch for answers. “It’s a shame. You take an oath to do a job. You do what’s right for the members, and more than anything, you do what’s right for the citizens, and then you watch your career and your reputation get destroyed,” Loesch said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Training#Encompass Health#American Rescue Plan Act
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Zoo takes another step towards becoming a reality

The proposed Elk Grove Zoo has taken another step towards becoming a reality after the Elk Grove City Council voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and the Sacramento Zoological Society. The two entities had been in an exclusive negotiating time period for almost a year....
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vacaville Fiesta Days shut down due to shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Sunday's Vacaville Fiesta Days celebration was shut down because of a shooting, police said. The alleged shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. as people were dancing, eating, and enjoying the carnival at Andrews Park. Police said they heard gunshots and found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
VACAVILLE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black Foster Youth Who Age Out Struggle To Find Housing

When Amajhalay Williams entered foster care at 5, she left behind what she describes as an abusive mother who struggled with substance abuse. “She was there physically, but she wasn’t there mentally,” says Williams, now 20. “Her abusiveness got not one kid, but four different kids taken away. She just wasn’t in the right head. She just wasn’t a fit parent unfortunately, and me being firstborn, I just happened to get it the worst.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
turlockcitynews.com

Two Overdose Victims Saved Ten Minutes Apart

At about 10:29 pm Wednesday night, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a medical aid at Swanson-Centennial Park, 2101 Pinto Way, Turlock, for a subject overdosing on fentanyl at the picnic tables of the park. Police were the first to arrive and...
TURLOCK, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Multi-Alarm Fire in Modesto Wrecking Yard

MODESTO – Fire Crews from many agencies responded to a fire at a wrecking yard that reached at least four alarms Sunday afternoon. The fire was dispatched to an auto wrecking yard on the 500 block of Crows Landing Road shortly before 3:15pm Early reports indicated multiple vehicles on fire.
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy