Recent blood drive donations could save up to 331 people, Tomah Health says

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – High turnout at a Tomah Health blood drive Tuesday and Wednesday collected enough to potentially save 331 people, officials said.

115 people came out to give blood over the two-day drive hosted by Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

“Donors in Tomah continue to show up in huge numbers to help us provide the blood products necessary at Tomah Health and our community hospitals,” Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin account representative Emalea Cogdill said.

Donors like Tomah couple Jeff and Wendy VonHaden know the importance of blood donation and have made repeat trips to help out their community.

“I started donating about five years ago when a co-worker needed blood badly and blood banks were really low. It was a scary time and it got me going,” Wendy said.

“It is awesome to hear that we are hopefully helping somebody in our own community and save a life someday. It’s painless and it’s nice to help your community out,” Jeff said.

Blood drives have been moved from Tomah Health due to continued COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital. The next Tomah Health blood drive is scheduled July 27 and 28 at Recreation Park.

