After the Mind Flayer set fire to Starcourt Mall during the season three finale of Netflix's "Stranger Things," our favorite band of Hawkins teenagers were left with new challenges to overcome and chapters to write — like moving to a new town, adjusting to high school, and learning how to live life without the stress of saving the world from inter-dimensional aliens and demons every summer. Little did our heroes know, however, that another threat was lurking in the Upside Down — as unveiled in "Stranger Things"'s highly anticipated season four, which arrived on Netflix on May 27 after an extra-long three-year hiatus.

