ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

IT glitch creates turmoil for easyJet passengers across Europe

By Gwyn Topham Transport correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoRk8_0frJYPzn00
Photograph: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Airline passengers faced fresh disruption on Thursday after an IT glitch forced easyJet to cancel about 200 flights around Europe.

The airline scrapped a stream of flights due to take off between 1pm and 3pm, affecting dozens to and from UK airports, including its biggest base at Gatwick.

EasyJet, Britain’s largest airline by passenger numbers, said it had rectified the issue by mid-afternoon but there were knock-on delays to other flights. The cause of the problem was not immediately known.

Passengers at Manchester, Luton and Bristol were among the estimated tens of thousands affected.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “The earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified. Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours.

“We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The problems at easyJet are the latest to hit the aviation industry, which has struggled to cope with the surge of demand for travel after restrictions were lifted at the end of the pandemic.

EasyJet was forced to cancel hundreds of flights last month due to staff sickness as coronavirus continued to affect airlines and airports, even as passengers were permitted to enter the UK without restrictions.

British Airways also decided to pre-emptively cancel about 100 flights a day until the end of October to ensure it could operate its schedule effectively.

Long queues have persisted at airports since Easter, with Manchester in particular having seen chaotic scenes and delays owing to a lack of staff in key roles.

Airports have been recruiting thousands more staff in jobs such as security and ground handling, but many employees were either laid off or chose to depart when Covid restrictions effectively stopped most foreign travel. New recruits need to go through training and sometimes lengthy background checks before joining.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The latest problem came on the day the government promised to bolster passengers’ rights, with regard to cancelled or delayed air travel. A new aviation passenger charter will be launched this year, as part of an aviation strategy published by the Department for Transport, titled Fit to Fly.

It promised to support airline businesses in the recovery and also held out a possible olive branch to Heathrow, which had been left to carry out its own court battle to uphold official government policy backing its third runway, after opponents won a judicial review.

The strategy, launched at Heathrow on Thursday by aviation minister Robert Courts, said the government would “support growth in airport capacity where justified” as part of a 10-point plan to back the wider industry.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Courts
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Europe
The Guardian

I hid in fear while a gunman killed 17 at my school four years ago. Why has nothing changed?

When I was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, in Parkland, Florida, a gunman entered my school and murdered 17 people. I hid in a closet, terrified that I was next. As a survivor of a mass shooting, whenever another shooting happens and gets broadcast in the media, your own trauma begins to haunt you again. And so it was recently, when a gunman entered Robb elementary school in Texas last week, and killed 21 people: 19 children and two teachers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Glitch
The Guardian

Alan White obituary

Alan White, who has died aged 72 after a short illness, was one of rock’s most versatile and highly regarded drummers. He will be chiefly remembered for his career with the British progressive rockers Yes, whom he joined in 1972 after the departure of their original drummer, Bill Bruford. Had White’s health not been failing, the band’s forthcoming tour next month would have marked his 50 years with it.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy