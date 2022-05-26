ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested stealing $600K of checks from U.S. Mail, more arrests expected

By Scott Lewis
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — One man is behind bars and more arrests are expected after Lafayette Police say they caught a man stealing as much as $600,000 in checks from U.S. Postal Service boxes in the Lafayette area.

Beau Alexander LaFleur, 28, faces 19 counts of monetary instrument abuse, 15 counts of theft, 14 counts of forgery, two counts of identity theft, one count of bank fraud and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon. No bond was listed as of the time of this release.

Mississippi men charged in multi-state Lowe’s theft case

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said the arrest comes after a three-month investigation. Earlier this morning, May 26, Green said detectives “conducted an operation” on Coolidge St. near Travis St. based on several thefts of mail from Postal Service drop boxes.

Green said officers made a traffic stop on LaFleur’s vehicle and found “several pieces of mail” which police believe he stole from Postal Service drop boxes. LaFleur was found in possession of a US Postal key, said Green.

“The investigation is still on-going and detectives are expecting more victims to come forward and additional arrests,” said Green. “If anyone thinks that they may have been a victim of fraud they are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department. We want the community to know that the thefts are occurring only from the blue United States Postal drop boxes, not individuals’ mail boxes.”

