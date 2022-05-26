ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

415 children missing in Ohio were never found in 2021, report says

By Maeve Walsh
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 14,000 Ohio children were documented as missing in 2021, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day.

While 415 Ohio missing children remain unaccounted for and six were found dead, 97% of 2021's missing children -- a total of 13,606 children -- have been safely found, according to the 2021 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report released by Yost's office Wednesday.

Missing Persons in the Tri-State

“The Missing Persons Clearinghouse Report we’re issuing today shows the perseverance of law enforcement to reunite missing kids with their families,” Yost said in a release. “I’m thankful for everyone – police officers, parents, social workers, teachers and more – who is working toward the goal of every kid returning home.”

Of the total 14,027 missing children, 7,521 were girls and 6,504 were boys, Yost said. In two cases, the missing child's gender was not disclosed.

In the majority of missing children cases in which circumstances were specified, nearly 9,000 involved a runaway child who left home without permission and remained away for at least one night, according to Yost. Fifty-one cases involved a child being abducted by a noncustodial parent and 11 involved cases of a stranger kidnapping a child. The report released by Yost also notes that 214 cases involved missing adults between 18 and 21 years old.

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

While 14 Amber Alerts and five Endangered Missing Child Alerts were issued by Ohio law enforcement in 2021, all children mentioned in the alerts were recovered, according to Yost.

The Attorney General's Office encouraged anyone with information pertaining to a missing person is encouraged to reach out to Ohio's Missing Persons Unit at (800) 325-5604.

Comments / 7

giggles79
4d ago

sadly this problem will most likely get worse with the illegal drug and sex traffickers coming in across our open borders. prayers and thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing

Reply
10
WOWK 13 News

