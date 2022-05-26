ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices are at a record high as Memorial Day weekend approaches

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Memorial Day weekend is here and holiday travel will be met with record-shattering gas prices.

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.17, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more compared to this day last week and $1.44 more per gallon compared to one year ago.

The statewide average gas price, $4.17 per gallon, has set or tied a new record high for the last 16 consecutive days. Despite high gas prices, AAA anticipates 790,897 Missourians to travel between May 26 through May 30 with 701,135 (89%) taking road trips. This is a 10% increase in the total number of Memorial day travelers from last year.

“Pain at the pump continues as crude oil remains elevated above $110 per barrel with no signs of dropping in time to impact pump prices over the holiday weekend,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Even with higher prices, drivers should expect roads to be busy this weekend and make sure they leave plenty of time to get where they are going safely.”

Missouri drivers are paying the 5th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com while drivers in California are paying the most at $6. 07.

AAA tips to save money on fuel:

  • Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
  • Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads.
  • Minimize your use of air conditioning.
  • Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine.
  • Make sure your tires are properly maintained.
  • When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Click here to find the cheapest gas prices in your area.

