ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson schools moves commencement ceremonies to Saturday

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0Fpr_0frJRmxJ00

Jackson High School seniors will have to wait an extra day for their commencement ceremony because there’s a chance of rain.

The commencement is moving to Saturday at 10 a.m. but will still be held at Withington Stadium.

Ongoing construction at the fieldhouse did not allow for the district to move the commencement there.

Seniors are expected to be at the stadium Saturday at 8 a.m. for their panoramic picture.

The JPS Senior Banquet will remain as scheduled at 3 p.m. Friday in the high school cafeteria.

Project Graduation will also remain as scheduled on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Middle School at Parkside Fieldhouse.

The Jackson Pathways High School graduation will remain the same on Friday at 2 p.m. but will be moved to inside the high school auditorium.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
themanchestermirror.com

Public notice: Manchester Community Schools

Please take note that there will be a meeting of the Board of Education of Manchester Community Schools, Manchester, MI. Jr/Sr High School-Auditorium 20500 Dutch Drive. Manchester, MI 48158. Hour of Meeting:. 6:00PM. Telephone number of the principal office of the Board of Education:. 734-428-9711. Board minutes are located at...
MANCHESTER, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, May 30, 2022

Memorial Day Mass at St. John Catholic Cemetery. 9 AM. Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday, May 30th at St. John Catholic Cemetery, located at 403 E. South Street in Jackson. Bring lawn chairs for seating as Mass will be held outside at the cemetery’s altar. In the event of inclement weather, Mass will be moved to St. John the Evangelist Church, located at 711 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. in Jackson. Military funeral honors by local veterans will open the service, followed by Mass to honor those who died serving our country and all the faithful departed.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Education
wlen.com

Tecumseh High School Principal Placed on Leave

Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh High School’s Principal Dennis Niles has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave, following an allegation made against him. A statement issued by TPS, on Friday, May 27th, Superintendent Rick Hilderley was made aware of an allegation against Principal Niles. Per TPS policy, Hilderley took swift action in placing Mr. Niles immediately on non-disciplinary leave.
TECUMSEH, MI
100.7 WITL

Lansing Says Goodbye to the Annual BWL Chili Cook-Off

This Thursday we received some sad news about an annual Lansing community event. Announced via its Facebook page on Friday, May 26th, the Lansing Board of Water & Light announced that it will no longer be hosting its annual BWL Chili Cook-Off. BWL Chili Cook-Off is Canceled. The 2019 chili...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Commencement Ceremony#Public Schools#Highschool#Jackson High School#Project Graduation#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
MLive

Expanded boundaries will spur more revitalization in Jackson’s MLK corridor, officials say

JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s MLK Corridor Improvement Authority could expand its boundaries to encourage more economic development. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved a resolution at its Tuesday, May 24 meeting setting the stage for the potential expansion of the authority’s boundaries in hopes it will help bring in more development to the city’s south side.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Food trucks, bands and festivities are expected for Jackson’s 2022 Pride Festival

JACKSON, MI – Pride flags and people will once again line the streets of downtown Jackson this year for the annual Pride Festival. The day-long event is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson. The first festival was put on by the Jackson Pride Center in 2018, and this is the first time the event has taken place in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

Adrian Schools closed Thursday due to conflict between parents

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian Schools are closed Thursday after a parent made a threat toward another parent. According to a district statement, the investigation involves a "comment" made by a parent. There was no threat made to any school building, student or staff member. "However, to ensure the safety...
MLive

Man tubing with daughter possibly drowned in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- Recovery efforts are underway at Devil’s Lake in Manitou Beach after a 39-year-old Ohio man officials believe drowned while tubing with his family. The man fell off a tube in the lake and never resurfaced, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. Search efforts were suspended overnight Sunday, May 29, and resumed Monday morning.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Tuesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday will be another hot day and the humidity will creep up a little bit. Plan on a mix of sun and some clouds during the day Tuesday. Tuesday night a cold front advances into the hot and unstable air and will touch off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy