Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness digital release date has leaked

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is approaching its fourth weekend at the box office, which will get Marvel’s first movie of the year closer to the sought-after $1 billion mark. The more time passes since the Multiverse of Madness official release date, the closer we get to the Disney Plus premiere. We saw a leak a few days ago that offered a tentative release date, and it looks like that date might have been accurate. That’s because the Doctor Strange 2 digital and Blu-ray release might happen almost simultaneously, according to a new promo clip.

When will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stream on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus Germany listed a partial schedule for June a few days ago. That’s where we learned that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the streaming service on June 22nd in Germany. If the date is correct, that’s also when Disney Plus subscribers worldwide will get to watch Doctor Strange 2 from home.

The release window certainly makes sense. Disney plans to bring Marvel movies to its streaming service 45 days after the theatrical debuts. And since Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, Disney doesn’t have to worry about licensing deals.

The reason we bring that up is quite simple. Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17th, yet it might not reach Disney Plus for several more months.

The movie doesn’t even have a streaming date for other services, like Netflix and HBO Max. These streamers should get No Way Home before Disney Plus. A leak did say earlier this week that No Way Home will be available on HBO Max Brazil on July 22nd.

While streaming isn’t yet an option for No Way Home, the latest Sam Raimi movie is available digitally and on Blu-ray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHXY7_0frJRfmE00
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness digital and Blu-ray release dates. Image source: YouTube

The Doctor Strange 2 digital release

The clip at the end of this post is a variation of the various Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promo clips we saw earlier this year. But it ends with a big reveal: the Doctor Strange 2 digital release date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should get its digital release on June 22nd, while the Blu-ray release will follow on June 26th. However, there’s no official announcement yet from Marvel, Disney, or Movies Anywhere.

The dates are very much in line with the Disney Plus Germany leak. Moreover, Murphy’s Multiverse notes that Disney Plus should release Doctor Strange 2 at the same time as the digital version.

That’s what Disney did with Shang-Chi and Eternals. It’s very likely that the company will stick with the same schedule with all its MCU titles for the foreseeable future.

While you wait for the Doctor Strange 2 digital and streaming versions, you can already watch a leaked deleted scene from the movie. And we’ll get even more deleted scenes once the digital release is out.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

