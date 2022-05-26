ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

AbbyBank donates $1,500 to Hmong American Center

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TMlX_0frJR6AA00
Pictured are Rusty Thao, back row from left, Deborah Xiong and Kupid Thao, Hmong American Center; Nasiah Her, HAC, front row from left, and Jenelle Thompson, AbbyBank. Photo courtesy AbbyBank.

The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently donated $1,500 to the Hmong American Center to help with the cost of chairs for their meal site, providing nutritious meals that meet the diet of the Southeast Asian Community.

The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1.5 million to the foundation. Since 1986, the foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston, and neighboring area organizations totaling more than $1.1 million.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities: June

From June 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a beach-inspired mermaid barrette. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230. The library and Extension...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

DCE music seniors sign with colleges during ceremony

WESTON – The D.C. Everest Area High School music department recently celebrated with a signing ceremony 10 seniors who will pursue music in college. Those students are:. Ysabel Heffner, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Hailey Johnson, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jake Moore, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Cole Morehouse, University of Wisconsin-Eau...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

NTC announces Nonprofit Management Institute graduates

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College announced this week the graduates of the Nonprofit Management Institute. Graduates include Alissandra Aderholdt, Janelle Braatz, Jessica Bretl, James Campbell, Gregory Cemke, Stephanie Daniels, Theresa Drietz, Anne Drow, Angie Fanning, Lydia Fernandez-Wagner, Elizabeth Friedenfels, Maggie Gordon, Sara Guild, Madison Hager, Lauren Henkelman, Jackie Kellner, Karla Lodholz, Stephanie Martell, Timberly Martin, Tim Parker, Kelly Price, Amanda Sahr, Heather Sann, Kimberly Shibilski, Samantha Wederath and DeeAnn Westerhaus.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Abbotsford, WI
City
Gresham, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Appleton, WI
City
Weston, WI
City
Medford, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: The City Grill Bistro

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

DCE senior earns first place in furniture competition

D.C. Everest Senior High School senior Jonathon Juedes recently earned first place in the furniture division at Northcentral Technical College’s Wood Technology Center of Excellence Woodworking Competition held at NTC’s Antigo Campus. Juedes’ handcrafted dresser also earned him the Best in Show award. As a result, he earned...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 27, 2022

James “Jim” Allen Lippert, 65, of Wausau passed away peacefully, Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born on August 27, 1956, to the late, Fred and Joyce (Langhoff) Lippert. James is survived by his loving Daughter Michelle Lippert of Mishicot; siblings: Dale (Shelia) Lippert of Texas; Aaron (Julie) Lippert of Sheboygan and Laurie (Jeff) Osterman of Milwaukee, along with in laws: Kurt and Sharon Gibbs; David and Karen Gibbs; Barry Gibbs and Terry Gibbs. He is further survived by numerous and very loved nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Startup buys building to launch program for substance abuse, homelessness

WAUSAU — The Gospel Transformational Living Center has purchased a building in Weston to launch its program for substance abuse and homelessness in central Wisconsin. The organization’s sole goal will be to provide a faith-based, long term (3-18 months), life-transforming program for the addicted and broken. In April,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Abbybank#The Hmong American Center
WausauPilot

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point planetarium offers summer programs

STEVENS POINT – Journey to a few cool planets and stars this summer at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. Shows for all ages will be offered on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., with special programs for younger children and families on select Mondays at 6:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Face coverings are encouraged.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

The end of an era: Angelo’s Pizza to close in Wausau

It’s the end of an era for an iconic Italian restaurant in Wausau, as Angelo’s Pizza Villa prepares to close following more than 50 years in business. For many, Angelo’s was a place to gather after Little League games, after high school dances and football games, for birthday parties and engagement celebrations. It was, for many, the place we first tasted the tang of pizza sauce and the burn of crushed red pepper on our tongues. It was a place where friends and families gathered, drinking endless sodas out of bright red cups, mouths watering while awaiting a piping hot, freshly prepared pie.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UWSP at Wausau, UW-Platteville to expand engineering partnership

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau and UW-Platteville will expand an existing engineering degree partnership to bring additional opportunities to students in the Wausau area. An agreement signed in May will offer students in northern and central Wisconsin the opportunity to earn a UW-Platteville industrial and systems engineering degree through...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WausauPilot

Get on your bike and ride!

WAUSAU – Now is your chance to go on a bike ride with Wausau’s mayor. As a finale to National Bike to Work Week and to kick off summer, the City of Wausau Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee will host the annual Bike to Work With the Mayor event on May 31 with Mayor Katie Rosenberg.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Opinion: I can’t teach the future if the future is dead

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WausauPilot

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient receives honorary diploma posthumously

WAUSAU – Marathon County’s only Congressional Medal of Honor recipient received an honorary diploma during Wausau East High School’s graduation on May 25. Jerome Sudut attended Wausau High School, but dropped out in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Second Lieutenant Sudut was killed in 1951 while serving in Korea and was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1952.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy