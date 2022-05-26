ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New On Netflix June 2022: 'The Umbrella Academy,' 'All That' And More

By Caroline Bologna
If you can’t get enough of late-’90s and early-’00s nostalgia, we’ve got good news. Netflix is due to add nearly 130 shows and movies in June, including a number of beloved Nickelodeon classics.

On June 21, the first two seasons of “Kenan and Kel,” “Zoey 101” and “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” will be joining the streaming service. The same goes for Season 2 and Season 3 of “All That,” so prepare to get your “Loud Librarian” and “Pierre Escargot” fix.

A number of original Netflix shows also are getting new seasons, including the superhero series “The Umbrella Academy” (Season 3 on June 22) and the family sitcom “The Upshaws” (Season 2, Part 1 on June 29). Fans of “Peaky Blinders” will finally have the chance to watch the sixth season starting June 10, and Season 4 of the Danish political drama “Borgen” will be available on June 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9zWO_0frJQiX200
"The Umbrella Academy" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

As for movies, Adam Sandler’s new sports drama “Hustle” will premiere on June 8. Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who tries to revive his career by recruiting a player with a rocky past from overseas to play in the NBA.

The month of June will also bring a slew of new comedy specials, including “Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory” (June 11), “Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends” (June 13), “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (June 21) and “Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy” (June 28).

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

(Photo: HuffPost)

June 1

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Dear John”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Eraser”

“His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass”

“Lean on Me”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Life as We Know It”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mr. Bean’s Holiday”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Soul Plane”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Boy”

“The Departed”

“The Fighter”

“The Girl Next Door”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Players Club”

“Titanic”

“Troy”

“Vegas Vacation”

“We Are Marshall”

June 2

“Borgen — Power & Glory” (Netflix Series)

“The DUFF”

“Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake” (Netflix Comedy)

June 3

“As the Crow Flies” (Netflix Series)

“Floor Is Lava” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Interceptor” (Netflix Film)

“Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Perfect Mother” (Netflix Series)

“Surviving Summer” (Netflix Family)

“Two Summers” (Netflix Series)

June 5

“Straight Up”

June 6

“Action Pack” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill” (Netflix Comedy)

June 7

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Netflix Comedy)

June 8

“Baby Fever” (Netflix Series)

“Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis” (Netflix Documentary)

“Hustle” (Netflix Film)

“Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” (Netflix Documentary)

June 9

“Rhythm + Flow France” (Netflix Series)

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” (Netflix Comedy)

June 10

“Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” (Netflix Film)

“Closet Monster”

“Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” (Netflix Comedy)

“First Kill” (Netflix Series)

“Intimacy” (Netflix Series)

“Peaky Blinders” (Season 6, Netflix Series)

“Top Gear” (Seasons 27-28)

“Trees of Peace” (Netflix Film)

“Vice”

June 11

“Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory” (Netflix Comedy)

June 13

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures” (Netflix Family)

“Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends” (Netflix Family)

“Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends” (Netflix Comedy)

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America”

June 14

“Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live” (Netflix Comedy)

“Halftime” (Netflix Documentary)

“The Mole” (Seasons 3-4)

June 15

“Centauro” (Netflix Film)

“Front Cover”

“God’s Favorite Idiot” (Netflix Series)

“Heart Parade” (Netflix Film)

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” (Netflix Series)

“Maldivas” (Netflix Series)

“Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet” (Netflix Documentary)

“The War Next-door” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Wrath of God” (Netflix Film)

June 16

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Netflix Family)

“Karma’s World Music Videos” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Love & Anarchy” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta” (Netflix Documentary)

“Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special” (Netflix Comedy)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

June 17

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix Documentary)

“Rainbow High” (Season 2)

“She” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Spiderhead” (Netflix Film)

“You Don’t Know Me” (Netflix Series)

June 18

“Alchemy of Souls” (Netflix Series)

“Charmed” (Season 4)

“SPRIGGAN” (Netflix Anime)

June 19

“Civil” (Netflix Documentary)

“It”

June 20

“Doom Of Love” (Netflix Film)

“Philomena”

June 21

“All That” (Seasons 2-3)

“The Future Of” (Netflix Documentary)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix Comedy)

“Kenan and Kel” (Seasons 1-2)

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

“Zoey 101” (Seasons 1-2)

June 22

“Bruna Louise: Demolition” (Netflix Comedy)

“The Hidden Lives of Pets” (Netflix Documentary)

“Love & Gelato” (Netflix Film)

“The Mist”

“ONE PIECE”

“Sing 2”

“Snowflake Mountain” (Netflix Series)

“The Umbrella Academy” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

June 23

“First Class” (Netflix Series)

“Queen” (Netflix Series)

June 24

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Legacies” (Season 4)

“The Man from Toronto” (Netflix Film)

“Man Vs Bee” (Netflix Series)

“Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area” (Netflix Series)

June 25

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 18)

June 26

“Best of the Fest” (Netflix Comedy)

June 27

“Cafe Minamdang” (Netflix Series)

“Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday” (Netflix Family)

June 28

“Blasted” (Netflix Film)

“Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy” (Netflix Comedy)

June 29

“BEAUTY” (Netflix Film)

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix Series)

“Pirate Gold of Adak Island” (Netflix Series)

“The Upshaws” (Season 2 Part 1, Netflix Series)

June 30

“BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy” (Netflix Anime)

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Sharkdog” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

Date TBA

“Glamour Girls”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

