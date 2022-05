Click here to read the full article. Elvis Costello announced on Monday (May 30) that he’s reuniting with his old bandmate Allan Mayes to release, as he calls it, “the record we would have cut when we were 18, if anyone had let us.” That album will be titled Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust, and will be based on songs the duo played 50 years ago as part of Rusty, the first band Costello was ever in. (Back then, he was known as D.P. McManus.) The album will drop June 10 and feature six songs from the band’s 1972 set lists, including...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO