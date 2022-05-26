ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUYUo_0frJQG0o00

May 26 (UPI) -- Ray Liotta, an actor best known for his starring role in mafia film Goodfellas, has died at the age of 67.

The actor's publicist confirmed his death to Variety and NBC News.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was working on a new film, titled Dangerous Waters.

The Hollywood star leaves behind 23-year-old daughter Karsen Liotta, who is an actress. Liotta was engaged to be married to Jacey Nittolo.

Liotta famously portrayed real-life gangster Henry Hill opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, from director Martin Scorsese.

Liotta is also known for starring as baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams opposite Kevin Costner. Other roles include Something Wild, Cop Land, Killing Them Softly, Blow and many more.

Television roles included starring in Apple TV+'s Black Bird with Taron Egerton, a recurring role on Amazon's Hanna and starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in NBC's Shades of Blue.

He most recently starred in Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark and Marriage Story. Liotta was also known for voicing lead character Tommy Vercetti in best-selling video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Liotta will next be seen in Cocaine Bear from director Elizabeth Banks.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Carrie Lee Kent
4d ago

This is Such a Sad thing to hear.it took me awhile to WARM up to this actor but, after seeing his artsy if characters hes played, I found him to be one of THE GOOD ONES, Sending Healing Thoughts and Prayers to his Family and Closest Circle of Friends.very sad to hear 😥😮😯😪😢😢😢😢R.I.P. Mr. Liota, You WILL BE MISSED.Sending Hugs 🤗and Prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏to his Family a Fan from The Evergreen State of Washington.

Miguel Vega
4d ago

My condolescences to everyone. The soul and life of this beautiful 😍 man will never be forgotten. My heart is broken, may his spirit and legacy live on forever ❤ 💙 💜 💖 💗 💘 ❤ 💙 💜 💖 💗 💘 ❤ 💙 💜 💖 💗 💘 ❤ 💙 💜 💖 💗 💘 ❤ 💙 💜 💖 💗 💘 ❤ 💙 💜 💖 💗 💘 ❤ 💙 💜

Linda Radice Davis
4d ago

Sorry to hear of Ray Liotta's death. Only 67 y/o. Too young! He was a great character actor. He will be missed.Sending condolences to his family and fiancé.

