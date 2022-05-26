Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67

May 26 (UPI) -- Ray Liotta, an actor best known for his starring role in mafia film Goodfellas, has died at the age of 67.

The actor's publicist confirmed his death to Variety and NBC News.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was working on a new film, titled Dangerous Waters.

The Hollywood star leaves behind 23-year-old daughter Karsen Liotta, who is an actress. Liotta was engaged to be married to Jacey Nittolo.

Liotta famously portrayed real-life gangster Henry Hill opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, from director Martin Scorsese.

Liotta is also known for starring as baseball star Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams opposite Kevin Costner. Other roles include Something Wild, Cop Land, Killing Them Softly, Blow and many more.

Television roles included starring in Apple TV+'s Black Bird with Taron Egerton, a recurring role on Amazon's Hanna and starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in NBC's Shades of Blue.

He most recently starred in Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark and Marriage Story. Liotta was also known for voicing lead character Tommy Vercetti in best-selling video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Liotta will next be seen in Cocaine Bear from director Elizabeth Banks.

Notable Deaths of 2022