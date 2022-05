State-sanctioned killings saw a “worrying rise” in 2021 with Iran and Saudi Arabia accounting for the largest share, Amnesty International said in a new report.At least 579 executions were carried out across 18 countries last year, the NGO found in its annual review of the death penalty.Iran recorded its highest number of executions since 2017, accounting for well over half the global total as it killed 314 people, compared to 246 in 2020.“This was due in part to a marked increase in drug-related executions, a flagrant violation of international law which prohibits use of the death penalty for crimes...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 DAYS AGO