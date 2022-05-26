ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

U.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states

By Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention said it has identified nine monkeypox cases in seven U.S. states as of Wednesday.

Cases were identified in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York, the CDC told reporters on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Diane Craft

Brazil confirms Bolsonaro to attend U.S. summit, meet Biden, article with image

Americas ·

May 26, 2022 · 3:51 PM UTC

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June and take part in his first bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, after weeks of uncertainty.

Comments / 2816

Daryl Walker
4d ago

No more masks, lockdowns, or experimental vaxs. We as individuals do risk analysis everyday. We drive, fly, travel and do other things all of which have risks. They tried to frighten us into isolation while grabbing power. Not Again! 🇺🇸

Reply(95)
444
Hunter's crack pipe
4d ago

you know what you Can do with that vaccine right. we're not falling for it

Reply(104)
478
Charlie Sedor
4d ago

Coming up for another reason for mail in votes ? Monkeypox has been around for years and now you want to announce this ? Keep the public scared of their own shadow when the only shadow they need to concern themselves with is the Left . Condemn Trump all you want , the real threat is in the White House now .

Reply(9)
80
