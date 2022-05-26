U.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention said it has identified nine monkeypox cases in seven U.S. states as of Wednesday.

Cases were identified in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York, the CDC told reporters on Thursday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Diane Craft

