Arrested Mercedes teen identified after ‘terroristic threat’

By Steven Masso, Gaby Moreno
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat and identity o f the suspect. This arrest is a separate incident from the bomb threat that happened Thursday afternoon.

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old from the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested for making a “terroristic threat.”

Teen arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’ to RGV school

According to a post by Mercedes PD, the teenager, now identified as Jaime Alvarez, was arrested at his home on a terrorist threat charge.

He was transported to the Weslaco PD jail and is awaiting arraignment. The investigation remains ongoing.

On Thursday morning, authorities arrested a teen for making a threat directed at Raymondville High School.

Santa Rosa ISD cancels classes out of ‘precautionary measure’

Mercedes PD asks the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“We would like the public to know that The Mercedes Police Department is working hard to keep the citizens safe. We understand that a lot of parents nationwide are concerned as they should be but it is our responsibility as law enforcement officers to be there for our communities and give it our best,” said Fransico Sanchez Mercedes PD spokesperson.

Abigail Mendez Palacios
4d ago

I can’t believe these copy cats think they’re gonna get something out of harming innocent kids, absolutely ridiculous to see this happening shortly after the tragedy at Uvalde.

8th grader arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’ to RGV school

Editors Note: This story has been updated with information regarding the identity of the teenager. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a teenager for making a “terroristic threat” toward the Raymondville Independent School District. On Wednesday, while attending a Career Fair at Raymondville High School, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
