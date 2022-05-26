Arrested Mercedes teen identified after ‘terroristic threat’

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat and identity o f the suspect. This arrest is a separate incident from the bomb threat that happened Thursday afternoon.

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old from the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested for making a “terroristic threat.”

According to a post by Mercedes PD, the teenager, now identified as Jaime Alvarez, was arrested at his home on a terrorist threat charge.

He was transported to the Weslaco PD jail and is awaiting arraignment. The investigation remains ongoing.

On Thursday morning, authorities arrested a teen for making a threat directed at Raymondville High School.

Mercedes PD asks the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“We would like the public to know that The Mercedes Police Department is working hard to keep the citizens safe. We understand that a lot of parents nationwide are concerned as they should be but it is our responsibility as law enforcement officers to be there for our communities and give it our best,” said Fransico Sanchez Mercedes PD spokesperson.

