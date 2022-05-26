Highway workers brush up at Safety Days

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week, Warren County staff gathered to hear about what it takes to keep county roads safe. The Highway Employee Safety Days were held at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, for the event’s fourth year running.

At the two-day event, staff from Warren County, the city of Glens Falls and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District gathered to learn about safety on the road in many ways. On Wednesday, a New York state trooper led a discussion on the proper securing of equipment on trailers that travel county roads. Warren County’s office of Emergency Services handed out safety literature and items, and county Fire Coordinator Ralph Bartlett taught a class on the proper use and maintenance of fire extinguishers.

The list of topics is long every year. Past topics have included pest and plant control; bucket truck, chipper and aerial lift safety; safe confined space entry; CPR, AED, and First Aid training; certified excavator program renewal; flag use; hand tool, power tool, and snowblower use; safety hazard identification; accident investigation; and protective equipment use.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services staff distributes literature and safety items to participants at Highway Employee Safety Days in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Don Lehman/Warren County)

Hundreds of road workers are invited to take part every year. Vendor displays, skill competitions, and prizes are also part of the annual event.

Currently, Warren County highway workers are hard at work at the site of a sinkhole on Bay Raod in Queensbury. A section of the road has been closed since March alongside the Bay-Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., and will remain so into the summer. A sinkhole created during a storm now requires a culvert to be completely redesigned and rebuilt from the ground up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.