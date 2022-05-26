ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Highway workers brush up at Safety Days

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrvqX_0frJNklL00

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week, Warren County staff gathered to hear about what it takes to keep county roads safe. The Highway Employee Safety Days were held at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, for the event’s fourth year running.

At the two-day event, staff from Warren County, the city of Glens Falls and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District gathered to learn about safety on the road in many ways. On Wednesday, a New York state trooper led a discussion on the proper securing of equipment on trailers that travel county roads. Warren County’s office of Emergency Services handed out safety literature and items, and county Fire Coordinator Ralph Bartlett taught a class on the proper use and maintenance of fire extinguishers.

The list of topics is long every year. Past topics have included pest and plant control; bucket truck, chipper and aerial lift safety; safe confined space entry; CPR, AED, and First Aid training; certified excavator program renewal; flag use; hand tool, power tool, and snowblower use; safety hazard identification; accident investigation; and protective equipment use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5NO3_0frJNklL00
Warren County Office of Emergency Services staff distributes literature and safety items to participants at Highway Employee Safety Days in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Don Lehman/Warren County)
Is it safe to take firewood on a camping trip?

Hundreds of road workers are invited to take part every year. Vendor displays, skill competitions, and prizes are also part of the annual event.

Currently, Warren County highway workers are hard at work at the site of a sinkhole on Bay Raod in Queensbury. A section of the road has been closed since March alongside the Bay-Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., and will remain so into the summer. A sinkhole created during a storm now requires a culvert to be completely redesigned and rebuilt from the ground up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley-Luzerne responds to school threat

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

County Training Facility opens in Ghent

GHENT – On Saturday morning, May 21, the newly-completed P.J. Keeler Columbia Columbia County Emergency Services and Response Training Facility was dedicated. It is located at the end of 50 Grandinetti Drive off Bender Boulevard at the south end of the Columbia County Airport within the Gerald R. Simons Commerce Park.
GHENT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
Warrensburg, NY
Government
City
Warrensburg, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Fire Safety#County Highway#Cpr#Aed#First Aid
WCAX

Police investigate thefts at Woodford State Park

WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Just as Vermont State Parks reopen, campers report thefts in Woodford. State Police say multiple people said things were taken from their campground sites at Woodford State Park from 2-6 a.m. Sunday morning. Right now, police only know that the suspects were driving a black Chevrolet...
WOODFORD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
wwnytv.com

Gouverneur barn fire shuts down Route 11

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A barn in Gouverneur went up in flames causing major damage. The fire was at 859 State Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur. County emergency officials say the call came in at 6:50 Sunday evening. That section of the highway was closed in both directions.
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County COVID update for May 27

On Friday, Washington County Public Health released a COVID-19 case update reporting 119 new coronavirus cases. That number includes all positive test results reported from labs and at-home test kits.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy