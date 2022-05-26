ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Reasonable gun control measures would reduce gun violence

By John Langton
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

For a decade or more, I predicted on my syllabi for “Introduction to Political Theory” and “Introduction to Political Science” that there would be one or more mass killings and many mass shootings before the end of the semester and indicated that the class would explore why these particular “manifestations of...

Columbia Missourian

Hartzler's flyer example of politicians enabling gun access

I wondered how a “mentally deranged” 18-year-old “lunatic” was able to legally purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The answer was obvious when I saw a taxpayer-funded flyer with a picture of smiling Vicky Hartzler brandishing the same weapon of mass murder, the purpose of which is to kill as many persons as quickly as possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Greed, political power and assault rifles are what's wrong in our country

Thursday was the last day of school in Columbia, Missouri, our hometown for over 5O years. We give thanks for all those who have contributed to a successful school year. This includes teachers, principals, counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, grounds supervisors, and parents who have sent children to school ready to learn, and respectful of those around them. These people have barely earned enough to support their families, but they are the bedrock of society.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hartzler should rethink priorities and what is represented

Today I received your periodic mailing about your “accomplishments” as a representative in the U.S. House — so that your constituents would know where you stand on important issues of the day. Or, to be more precise, what is perhaps THE most important issue of the day: gun violence.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Summer begins for CPS students; library workers vote to form union

Daniel Boone Regional Library workers have voted to unionize, the first library staff union in the state. Cedar Ridge constructed a hammock forest for its students to relax and read in. Columbia Independent School graduated 10 seniors, and Columbia Public School students celebrated their last day of school. Your feedback...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Community solar could help with climate goals

To change the trajectory of global warming we have to act soon. That was the takeaway from a climate simulation demonstration hosted by George Lauer and the Citizens Climate Lobby in Jefferson City last week. The simulator software, called En-Road, was developed by MIT to show how global warming can...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Jeanette Endersby, Oct. 29, 1937 — May 18, 2022

Alverta Jeanette (Lehman) Endersby slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, in her home in Columbia, Missouri, on May 18, 2022. She was born to Ralph J. and Nina C. (Simmons) Lehman in Woodward, Oklahoma, on October 29, 1937. Although the family moved around frequently, they always returned to their hometown, Woodward, where Jeanette met Robert Leroy (Bob) Endersby. After Jeanette graduated from Woodward High School, she joined her family, then in California. At age 17, she was hired as the secretary for a general at Hamilton Air Force Base. Returning to Oklahoma, she attended Panhandle A & M in Goodwell, Oklahoma, and graduated from Hill’s Business University in Oklahoma City. Then she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until Robert, who had joined the Navy, got leave. On May 31, 1957, the couple were married in Woodward. When Bob reported back to duty, Jeanette accompanied him and took a job with the U.S. Navy in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. The next year the couple welcomed a son, their only child. After Bob was discharged, the family returned home and were active in Oklahoma City’s Classen Boulevard Baptist Church. Bob taught Sunday School and served as a deacon and church treasurer, while Jeanette played the piano and worked as church secretary. Bob passed away on May 8, 1969. Now the breadwinner, the young widow turned to business. She worked the next 20+ years at IBM in Oklahoma City. After retirement, she lived on the Lehman family farm near Yukon, Oklahoma. In 2001, she made a new start in life with many new friends when she moved to Columbia, Missouri, to be near her family. She is survived by her son James; his wife, Linda; two granddaughters, Jane Rebekah Endersby and Katharine Ruth (Kate) Endersby; and grandson, Luke Anthony James Endersby.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Community United Methodist Church, Columbia, Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony honors fallen military

In recognition of Memorial Day, about 75 people gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the fallen service members of Boone County. Many onlookers at the Boone County Courthouse faced the warm summer day and fished their red, white and blue clothing from their closets to celebrate the holiday and partake in the service.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Second man charged with murder in connection with 2020 Cosmo Park homicide

A second man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2020 homicide at Cosmo Park. Maurice D. Banks Jr., 19, was located and arrested in Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on charges related to the death of Jermaine Spain. Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia police arrest suspect in February shooting on Talon Drive

Columbia police arrested Koda Alshawn Coats, 35, of Columbia on Friday for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and a federal probation violation warrant. Members of the department’s Special Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service had been attempting to locate Coats in relation to outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with an incident that occurred on Feb. 16. In the area of the 600 block of Talon Drive, a report of shots fired sent one person to the hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local organizer contextualizes the Memorial Day holiday for his community

In light of Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one community leader in Columbia is on a mission to alleviate further physical suffering for his people. “When I see the pictures of the kids who died in Uvalde, Texas, I see the same faces of our little kids who come to our after school program, and our Latino kids who go to school here in Columbia,” said Eduardo Crespi, the director and co-founder of Centro Latino.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Paul Bradford Guptill, Aug. 13, 1941 — May 22, 2022

Paul Bradford Guptill of Charlotte (formerly of Columbia, MO) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Paul was born August 13, 1941, to James Ernest Guptill and Marjorie Duncan Healey in Providence, RI. Paul was one of three siblings, his late twin sister Gail Buckwalter King, and a younger brother Stephen. Paul grew up in Philadelphia, PA attending Lower Merion HS. He then attended Grove City College, PA. He was a member of the Adelphikos Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. Upon graduation, Paul landed at Whiteman AFB, Knob Noster, MO as a Minuteman Missile Launch Control Commander. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Carrying on his light: Rock Bridge honors Mike Woods with vigil

Hundreds of community members gathered to honor the life of Mike Woods on Monday night at the Rock Bridge High School football field. Former students, co-workers and old friends shared their fond tributes of Woods. Woods, who was the Rock Bridge home-school communicator, was shot and killed at a rest...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge High School's Mike Woods killed in rest stop shooting

Rock Bridge High School home school communicator Mike Woods died Friday night after a shooting at a Tennessee highway rest stop. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators found Woods deceased in the bathroom at the Interstate 24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160 in Marion County around 6 p.m. Friday.
MARION COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for May 28, 2022

Patricia Ann Zielinski, 74, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Sherry Behrman Howell, 47, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach Yager Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Schweizer wins USATF 10K title at Prefontaine Classic

Former Missouri standout Karissa Schweizer won the USA Track & Field title at 10,000 meters Friday night in Eugene, Oregon. Run as part of the Prefontaine Classic, the race determined the three U.S. runners for July’s World Athletics Championships, which will also be held in Eugene. Schweizer clocked a...
EUGENE, OR
Columbia Missourian

Michael Sapp, Aug. 15, 1947 — May 27, 2022

Michael Sapp of Boonville, passed away May 27th, 2022, at University Hospital; he was 74. He was born Aug. 15, 1947, to Andrew and Ella Rippeto Sapp. He married Sherry Martin Sapp on February 11, 1966, at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church in Columbia. He worked as a brick layer...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias baseball falls to Willlard in state quarterfinals

After starting the season with two wins in its opening seven games, Helias baseball’s season ended with a 2-1 loss to Willard in the state quarterfinals. Cooper Wilken got the start for the Tigers and he delivered. He pitched seven innings and allowed two hits, allowing just one run. Willard jumped on Helias starter Sam Wyrick early in the bottom of the first, but it did not score again until the fourth.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Russellville, Oran earn title game spots

Russellville baseball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 championship game after narrowly defeating Plattsburg 3-2 in extra innings Monday in Ozark. Junior Jesse Daniel’s eighth-inning RBI double proved to be the game-winner just five days after his sixth-inning RBI double sent Russellville to the semifinals. Russellville will make its...
RUSSELLVILLE, MO

