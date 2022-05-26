Northfield High School in Central Park placed under lockdown due to ‘suspicious occurrence’
By Kyle Harris
Two people were taken into police custody and charges are pending after Northfield High School in the Central Park neighborhood was placed under lockdown Thursday morning due to reports of a “suspicious occurrence,” according to Denver Police. DPD Chief Paul M. Pazen said a student at the...
(CBS4) – A girl was shot and injured outside the Central Park Recreation Center in Denver on Sunday afternoon. The rec center is located at 9651 East M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, and police believe events in the parking lot led up to the shooting. The girl was later found injured away from the shooting scene in the 8900 block of E 25th Street.
Police believe an altercation in the rec center parking lot led to the shooting, but investigators don’t know what caused the altercation.
A CBS4 crew on the scene of the rec center captured video of lots of shell casings...
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is looking into a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. The crash happened at E. 46th Ave. and N. Brighton Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. The victim’s identification will be released as soon as next-of-kin is notified.
UPDATE: Aurora Police Says No Evidence Shots Were Fired At Aurora Spring Carnival After 911 Reports
(CBS4) – An investigation is ongoing after people gathered at the Town Center at Aurora’s spring carnival event on Saturday night heard gunshots.
Aurora police wrote in a tweet that officers rushed to the scene outside the shopping center after a 911 call about shots fired at 10 p.m.
Police wrote that the “crowd was, naturally, terrified” but they didn’t find any criminal acivity.
So far it’s not clear if there are any victims. No one with any injuries related to the sounds showed up at any nearby hospitals overnight.
The carnival shut down for the night after the incident. It had been scheduled to stay open until 11 p.m.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
Wright’s Amusement Carnival is currently operating in the mall parking lot. It opened on May 19 and runs through the end of the day Monday.
(CBS4) –– A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 northbound at Interstate 70 in Denver Monday morning, Denver Police Department told CBS4.
According to CDOT’s website, I-225 northbound was completely shutdown several hours between E Colfax Avenue and I-70 until just after 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp for I-70 was also closed before the crash was cleared. Traffic was backed up as early as 5 a.m.
DPD tweeted there were other injuries in the crash along with the victim who died. The number of people and the extent of injuries was unknown Monday morning.
There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash, and both Denver and Aurora police worked together to control traffic. Denver Police Department was the lead investigator of the crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
DENVER — A man is being held on second-degree murder charges after a deadly shooting Saturday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. DPD said at 9:38 p.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday,...
(CBS4) – Late last week Greeley police animal control officers conducted an investigation into a report of a violent dog that bit a 10-year-old boy. On Friday officers tried to talk to Margaret Trujillo, the dog’s owner, but she refused to answer the door.
Then, on Saturday, officers returned to the residence and were able to talk to Trujillo. They told her the dog would be impounded, but the dog got loose and attacked one of the officers.
In body cam video released by the Greeley Police Department the officer can be seen firing twice at the dog but it ran away after it was struck in the back of one of its legs. The dog was eventually caught.
The officer was not injured during the incident.
Trujillo was given a citation for possession of a dangerous animal and animal-at-large.
DENVER — The Memorial Day weekend started off violently early Saturday morning in Denver. Separate shootings and a stabbing sent three people to area hospitals. Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about the first shooting at about 2 a.m. Saturday. That shooting occurred in the 3300 block of North Clay...
According to Denver Police, the two suspects who were taken into custody were released to their parents on Thursday evening. The investigation is still ongoing and the pressing of charges is still pending.
UPDATE (Sunday night): Ten survivors were taken to area hospitals, and one juvenile was flown to a hospital on Flight for Life, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Rangers also recovered the body of one adult Sunday night. A search is underway for another adult who is still missing as...
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wanted fugitive was shot and killed during a shootout with deputies. It started about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle at Highway 60 and Weld County Road 38.(credit: CBS)
That’s south of Loveland. The driver took off and deputies followed. They said the suspect in the passenger seat fired multiple rounds at them. No deputies were hit. (credit: CBS)
Once the vehicle stopped, the passenger ran off into a field near I-25 where the suspect was shot and killed.
The Greeley Police Department’s critical response team is taking over the investigation.
