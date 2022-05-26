Northfield High School in Central Park placed under lockdown due to ‘suspicious occurrence’

UPDATE: Aurora Police Says No Evidence Shots Were Fired At Aurora Spring Carnival After 911 Reports (CBS4) – An investigation is ongoing after people gathered at the Town Center at Aurora’s spring carnival event on Saturday night heard gunshots. Aurora police wrote in a tweet that officers rushed to the scene outside the shopping center after a 911 call about shots fired at 10 p.m. Police wrote that the “crowd was, naturally, terrified” but they didn’t find any criminal acivity. So far it’s not clear if there are any victims. No one with any injuries related to the sounds showed up at any nearby hospitals overnight. The carnival shut down for the night after the incident. It had been scheduled to stay open until 11 p.m. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000. Wright’s Amusement Carnival is currently operating in the mall parking lot. It opened on May 19 and runs through the end of the day Monday.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO