As far as steals in the NFL draft go, former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. could be the biggest one of the 2022 class. For many, Booth was heading into the 2022 NFL draft as a locked and loaded first-round pick. When it comes to talent, Booth fit the bill of a first-rounder, but things didn’t turn out that way. Falling out of the first round, Booth was selected No.42 overall in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings. It seems as if a pre-draft injury and health concerns led to this fall down the draft board. A team that was likely considering...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO