ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

UPDATE: Power restored to 3,300 customers in Idaho Falls

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS —- Approximately 3,300 customers are currently without power in the southeast portion of the city as crews with Idaho Falls Power try to figure...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 2

Sean Lee
4d ago

it's going to happen more and more you know I don't follow the grid system will fail the computer system will be hacked people will be without power. that's why you need resources generac generator backup.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Power crews respond to widespread blackout caused by lightning and then downed power line that shut down road

Idaho Power crews have had a busy weekend in the Pocatello area, responding to a widespread power outage and then a downed power line that shut down a road. The widespread power outage was caused by a 9 p.m. Saturday lightning strike on a piece of Idaho Power equipment. Over 1,000 Idaho Power customers in south Pocatello and throughout much of Bannock County south of the Gate City were without electricity until around 1 a.m. Sunday, the utility reported. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Idaho Falls to hold splash pad ribbon cutting Tuesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off a summer of fun with Idaho Falls’ first splash pad at a ribbon cutting at Reinhart Park Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. The much...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Karie Ann's Pocatello opens for third season

POCATELLO — Karie Anne’s Pocatello opened for the summer at the beginning of May. This will be the business’s third year serving up sweet treats in the Gate City. The first Karie Anne’s started in Rexburg. Now there are locations in Pocatello and Logan, Utah, as well. Brynlee Broadhead, one of the workers at the Pocatello location, said they are expecting to stay open until the last week of September. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Industry
Idaho Falls, ID
Industry
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Higher elevation snow forecast for East Idaho through Tuesday

Snow is in the forecast for East Idaho's higher elevations Sunday through Tuesday along with region-wide cold temps and rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area calling for the possibility of 2 to 10 inches of snow Sunday through noon Monday, with more snow in the forecast through Tuesday. The weather service advised anyone driving in the Emigration Summit...
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Falls Power#Eastidahonews Com
rexburgstandardjournal.com

'Flood of Memories' event set to honor Teton Dam Disaster recovery

Cattle swimming to nowhere. A yellow house floating down Rexburg’s Main Street. A table set for lunch that stayed set even after it floated into a neighbor’s home. All are stories Museum of Rexburg Curator Alisha Tietjen has heard over the years. She’s hoping that tales like those will be shared during the upcoming “Flood of Memories” event set for 2:25 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Romance Theater.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Henry’s Fork Foundation and partners awarded $1.1 million grant

ASHTON – The Henry’s Fork Foundation (HFF), Conant Creek Canal Company, and Fremont-Madison Irrigation District are partnering on a project that was awarded $1.1 million from the USBR WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program in 2022. The project aims to conserve water and improve efficiency and precision of delivery to water users in eastern Idaho.
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

EBR-I Atomic Museum opens for the first time since pandemic

IDAHO FALLS — The Experimental Breeder Reactor-I (EBR-I) Atomic Museum, located 50 miles west of Idaho Falls on U.S. 20/26, launched its 2022 season on Friday. The museum will be open every day until Labor Day, Sept. 5. “We have been closed the past two summers because of the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish fire at local home in less than 30 minutes

IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of East Lincoln Road on Saturday afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at East Lincoln Road and Ammon Road. One adult male was home when the fire started. The homeowner was not injured, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

House sustains $120,000 in damages after fire

IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of East Lincoln Road on Saturday afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at East Lincoln Road and Ammon Road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Brady Chapel Centennial Celebration happening Monday in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. One of the most well-known pieces of Pocatello’s history will be celebrating 100 years since its dedication. The Friends of the Brady Chapel and the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) will be hosting the Brady Chapel’s Centennial Celebration and Open House at the Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery, Monday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Yellowthroats show up at Market Lake

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s a list of Memorial Day events happening in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Lots of events in eastern Idaho are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during active duty. The Idaho Falls 10th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Saturday, May 28, at 7 a.m., to Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. One thousand American flags will be posted by volunteers to honor those serving in the military, veterans, and first responders.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Idaho woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in SLC

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping her daughter from a residence in South Salt Lake City and bringing her back to eastern Idaho.  Jennifer Krysta Estrada, 32, is currently facing one second-degree charge of kidnapping. According to East Idaho News, an investigation for the missing child […]
Post Register

Blackfoot convenience store robbed, suspect still at large

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (CBS2) — A Blackfoot convenience store was robbed Sunday morning and the suspect is still at large, police say. Police were called to a Short Stop on Broadway Street about an armed robbery. Before officers arrived, the suspect fled. Officials believe the suspect is a white man...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Aspen Daily News

‘Angry but beautiful’

Some service-industry workers in Jackson, Wyoming, have started calling it “Aspen Hole.”. “Because it’s so expensive,” explained Bogan from behind the bar at Cafe Genevieve, bustling with the Mother’s Day breakfast crowd. Local newspapers’ pages tell similar stories to the ones in the Roaring Fork Valley:...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy