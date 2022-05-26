ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

White Replacement Theory: A Challenge for America

By Reviewed by Michelle Quirk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHate crimes may be acts of disturbed people, but they also express themes of collective psychology, which permit and energize those acts. Fear of “others,” especially immigrants and ethnic minorities, has been a danger to US society since its beginning. Lazarus’s poem, “The New Colossus,” enunciates well...

Comments / 338

Cody Hoffman
4d ago

If you work construction in a sanctuary city/state, this isn't theory, ITS COLD, HARD, FACT!! Illegal immigrants have taken the jobs of US citizens because they pay them garbage since they aren't legal citizens. This allows those that employ illegals to underbid the competition by drastic margins. This drives down American wages and eliminated American jobs.

The Happy Apple
4d ago

On aspect of today’s immigrants that is very different than the historical immigrants you speak of is the fact all immigrants since 1967 have been able to retain their old citizenship as well. Although no one keeps track of how many have dual citizenship, the estimate is very close to the 40% who said in a recent poll they would not stay and fight if America was invaded. The circumstances around immigration then and now is ignored by the simple platitudes from the left.

Woke YT
4d ago

My Grandfather’s name is on the Wall at Ellis Island. We KNOW where he came from and that he entered America LEGALLY. 🇺🇸MAGA

