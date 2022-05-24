ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

County animal shelter is full and seeks fosters and adopters

By Megan Alley Sun Editor
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SiE4_0frJLC1B00 The Clermont County Animal Shelter is full, and the staff is asking for the community’s help and asking people to consider becoming fosters or adopters. On May 19, the Clermont County Animal Shelter put out a call for action on its Facebook page, asking for help from the community as the shelter has become full. Staff from the shelter shared that they are running out of kennels and that they have dogs coming in every day. “We are urgently looking for fosters or if you are looking to adopt we can do that too,” read the post on social media. Staff noted that the shelter has a lot of dogs that are good with kids, and other dogs. Those interested in fostering are invited to go to the shelter, located at 4025 Filager Road in Batavia during hours of operation. The shelter is open Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on a particular dog, call the shelter at 513-732-8854.

