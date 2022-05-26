Kimi Raikkonen to Make NASCAR Return at Watkins Glen

He will join Trackhouse Racing as part of its new international driver program for the single Cup Series race.

Racing fans, the Iceman is back.

Kimi Räikkönen is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series to compete at Watkins Glen in August. He will join Trackhouse Racing as part of its new international driver program, competing alongside their current drivers—Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

Trackhouse Entertainment Group announced the launch of PROJECT91 earlier this week, saying in a team release that it’s “a program designed to expand its international reach by fielding a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers.”

Räikkönen was one of Formula One’s biggest names. The 2007 world champion retired last year after 19 seasons and more than 300 races, and throughout his lengthy career, he tallied 21 wins and 103 podiums.

This will not be the 42-year-old’s first run at stock car racing. Back in 2011, he competed in an Xfinity Series race and a Truck Series race for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing has made a splash this season, tallying two wins.

More Formula One Coverage: