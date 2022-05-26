Center Street Bridge in Montague closed until further notice
MONTAGUE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – MassDOT has issued an emergency closure of the Center Street Bridge in Montague due to concerns about its conditions.
The bridge that crosses Sawmill River will be closed until further notice. The town is closing the bridge “out of an abundance of caution after the latest inspection report and current conditions.”Bridge closed in Orange due to deterioration
Road closure and detour signs will be posted. Drivers are asked to take Main Street to Route 47, then to Route 63 (Federal Street).
