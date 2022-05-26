ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

First Alert Day Thursday until 8PM for strong thunderstorms

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday until 8 PM Thursday for strong storms***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Thursday from until 8 PM Thursday for strong...

WIFR

NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KWQC

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road. Along with the new logo comes a new race route. A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County. I-74 bike and pedestrian path to open by end of...
MOLINE, IL
Bettendorf man faces charges after early-Monday chase

UPDATE: (May 30, 2022 – 11:26 a.m.) Michael Jaquan Robinson, 20, of Bettendorf, was arrested in conjunction with an early-morning chase incident Monday and charged with eluding, a felony charge; and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. The incident, according to arrest affidavits. When police tried to...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Rock Island Arsenal to hold annual memorial day ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Monday the Rock Island Arsenal will hold its annual memorial day celebration at their national cemetery. The ceremony will start at 10:45 a.m. Only guests in wheelchairs can park at the cemetery. All other guests must park in the lot behind memorial park, where...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Summit Church has held Memorial Day services for over a century

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday the 103rd annual Memorial Day service will be held at the historic Summit Church on Utica Ridge Road. The service will start at 9 a.m. Summit Church has one of the oldest memorial day services west of the Mississippi, having been held every year since 1919.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. We’ll announce the winner Sunday during our 10:00 p.m. newscast. The poll will be open until Wednesday at noon. You can vote here.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Grain bin rescue in Iowa County

LADORA, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:45 pm, Iowa County Emergency responders were called to the 1600 block of G Avenue in Ladora for a report of a victim nearly buried by soybeans within a grain bin. Crews arrived and were successful in freeing the victim. The victim was transported...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Steamwheelers score first, but Sioux Falls scores last for the win

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers hit the ground running on Military Appreciation Night by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Sioux Falls would get the only score in overtime to win the game 62-55. Quad City would keep getting the ball in the end zone, but Sioux Falls would keep answering right back to keep the game close throughout. The Wheelers would take the lead into the break after EJ Hilliard would run in his third score of the first half right before the one minute warning.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead, and another person was hurt, after a crash in rural Dubuque County. The Patrol says someone driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Van lost control while driving west on Millville Road, northeast of Epworth. They say just after 7 Sunday night, the van went into the ditch and rolled. That happened at 21833 Millville Road.
KWQC

Three people sent to hospital after shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque. Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The three victims are expected to survive. Officers...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

City says Dubuque Residents Need to “Bear Aware”

The City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are encouraging residents to be “bear aware” in response to the black bear that has been seen roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The Iowa DNR is working with the City of Dubuque, the Dubuque County...
DUBUQUE, IA
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police continue to investigate an overnight shooting on the city’s southeast side. Police said they received reports of vehicle-to-vehicle gunfire in the 800 block of 15th Street SE on Monday night. In a press release, police said the driver of the vehicle...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

The Amazon Effect: Exploring economic impacts from the warehouse opening in 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The latest edition of INSIGHT features all things Amazon. In particular, the focus is on the fulfillment center that is on the way to Davenport. It was after the recording of this episode that Amazon informed the city that the opening will be delayed. The company said that the ongoing supply chain issue was the main reason Amazon decided to postpone the open until 2024.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

An unexpected motorist 'stomps on the gas' to catch hit-and-run driver in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ambassador Ken Quinn and his wife, Le Son, were driving along Interstate 80 near Iowa City on the evening of their wedding anniversary. "Just going along and then and then out of nowhere, we were hit from behind by this incredible force," said Quinn, a former president of the World Food Prize Foundation. "The force we were hit with had to be 90-100 mph."
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

2 people flown from crash near Fairfield

Fairfield, IA- Two South Carolina residents were injured and flown from a weekend crash outside Fairfield. TV station KTVO reports that on Sunday at about 5:30 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at mile marker 213 on Highway 34. According to investigators, 44-year-old Timothy Bannister...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCJJ

Report of multiple subjects riding a moped on I-380 leads to IC man’s arrest

A report of multiple subjects riding a moped on Interstate 380 has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of two subjects tying up traffic by riding a moped from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon. North Liberty Police stopped the moped near the Penn Street exit a short time later. One of the riders, identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Stepter of Dover Street, allegedly smelled of marijuana. A search of his person reportedly turned up baggies of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms hidden is his groin area as well as a blue container with baggies of white powdery substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
IOWA CITY, IA

