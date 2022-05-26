ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit high school student charged after pulling out BB gun during class

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – A Detroit high school student has been charged after he brought a BB gun to school and pulled it out during class, officials said. The 15-year-old Detroit boy brought...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after Downtown Detroit robbery, shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A person was shot and killed early Monday in Downtown Detroit. Police said the victim was walking near Clifford and Columbia at about 2 a.m. when a car pulled up. A suspect announced a robbery then shot the victim and robbed them, police said. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 girls critically hurt in hit and run on Belle Isle, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say two girls were critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Monday (May 30) in Belle Isle in Detroit. Police say the victims are 14-year-old and 12-year-old girls. Belle Isle was closed earlier for several hours due to the island reaching its maximum capacity number of...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

3 men shot while leaving club on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three men were shot as they left a Detroit club early Sunday. The men and two women were leaving Alpha 7 Headquarters on Plymouth near Littlefield after 3:30 a.m. when someone opened fire, police said. Two of the men were listed as stable, while one was...
DETROIT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Flint Woman's Vehicle Found Abandoned With No Clues In Her Disappearance

Laquandra Shavonne Slater lived in Flint, Michigan. The 38-year-old enjoyed spending much of her time with her relatives. She was always socializing with her family and friends and often visited their homes. One place you could always find Laquandra during a holiday or his birthday was at her father's home, MLive reports. Her family and the people close to Laquandra describe her as "fun-loving," reports MLive.
FLINT, MI
newyorkbeacon.com

‘Such Reprehensible Behavior’: Man Allegedly Tries to Run Down, Trail Black Shoppers with Baseball Bat at Michigan Mall

A Michigan man is facing a hate crime charge after he harassed and hurled racial slurs at Black shoppers at a mall outside of Detroit. According to reports, Jason Edward Lucas, a white man, approached two patrons at the Westborn Market in Dearborn on May 13 and launched the verbal attack. He followed the pair into the parking lot, tried to hit them with his car and threatened them with a bat.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb Gun#School Zone#Free School#Marygrove High School
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit’s Marygrove High School

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee. Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix at 3:55 a.m. because a Dodge Journey was blocking the right lane. Police said the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe woman was slumped over the wheel and had an open bottle of liquor.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing 42-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are looking for a woman who left a rehab facility and did not return. Kenyatta Drain was last seen at 5:20 p.m. on May 20 in the 1200 block of E. Grand Boulevard in Detroit wearing a white coat, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue leggings. Her...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DPSCD will dismiss students 3 hours early Tuesday (May 31) due to high temps

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District will dismiss students three hours early Tuesday (May 31) due to high temperatures, says Assistant Superintendent of Communications Chrystal Wilson. All schools will be dismissed three hours earlier based on the schools regular dismissal time. Regular and daily transportation will be...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Bridge Detroit: Why a part of Rouge Park were recently set on fire

A grassy field in Rouge Park – Detroit’s largest park – was recently on fire. But it wasn’t an accident, it was on purpose. “It was set on fire as a prescribed burn or it can also be called a controlled burn,” says reporter Jena Brooker, who covered the burn for Bridge Detroit. “Fire is a practice that has been used for thousands of years by Indigenous people to maintain the health of different ecosystems.”
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy