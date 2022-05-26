Participate in Local 5 LIVE’s Our Town broadcast

(WFRV) – WFRV’s Local 5 LIVE will be broadcasting from sites across Northeast Wisconsin this summer for the Our Town series, presented by Cellcom.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music, snacks, and the chance to register for prizes. The show starts at 9:00 am, so get there early to grab some photos and a treat.

Each week we will give out numerous gift certificates and prize packages to the businesses in our featured community.

Our snack table will be packed with treats thanks to Rotor Rooter , and we will have plenty of ice-cold waters and koozies thanks to Valley Apparel .

We will once again be tossing out the popular Our Town t-shirts to the crowd, thanks to Window World .

Here is the full schedule:

June 10 – Our Town Door County (Sister Bay Band Shell)

June 17 – Our Town Weyauwega-Fremont (Fremont River Deck, 204 Wolf River Dr., Fremont)

June 24 – Our Town Two Rivers (Central Park Gazebo)

July 1 – Our Town Manitowoc (Wisconsin Maritime Museum)

July 8 – Our Town Greenville-Hortonville (Lions Park)

July 15 – Our Town Kaukauna (Location TBD)

July 22 – Our Town Elkhart Lake (Road America)

July 29 – Our Town Seymour (Location TBD)

August 5 – Our Town Sturgeon Bay (Door County Maritime Museum)

August 12 – Our Town Algoma (Location TBD)

For the latest information and details on joining us for this great event, visit https://www.wearegreenbay.com/our-town/

