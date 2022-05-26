ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Participate in Local 5 LIVE’s Our Town broadcast

By Millaine Wells
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dH3q0_0frJIJNJ00

(WFRV) – WFRV’s Local 5 LIVE will be broadcasting from sites across Northeast Wisconsin this summer for the Our Town series, presented by Cellcom.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music, snacks, and the chance to register for prizes. The show starts at 9:00 am, so get there early to grab some photos and a treat.

Each week we will give out numerous gift certificates and prize packages to the businesses in our featured community.

Our snack table will be packed with treats thanks to Rotor Rooter , and we will have plenty of ice-cold waters and koozies thanks to Valley Apparel .

We will once again be tossing out the popular Our Town t-shirts to the crowd, thanks to Window World .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWfsm_0frJIJNJ00

Here is the full schedule:

June 10 – Our Town Door County (Sister Bay Band Shell)

June 17 – Our Town Weyauwega-Fremont (Fremont River Deck, 204 Wolf River Dr., Fremont)

June 24 – Our Town Two Rivers (Central Park Gazebo)

July 1 – Our Town Manitowoc (Wisconsin Maritime Museum)

July 8 – Our Town Greenville-Hortonville (Lions Park)

July 15 – Our Town Kaukauna (Location TBD)

July 22 – Our Town Elkhart Lake (Road America)

July 29 – Our Town Seymour (Location TBD)

August 5 – Our Town Sturgeon Bay (Door County Maritime Museum)

August 12 – Our Town Algoma (Location TBD)

For the latest information and details on joining us for this great event, visit https://www.wearegreenbay.com/our-town/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Appleton cemetery veteran salute marches on for third year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-It started as a way to do something for veterans after the Memorial Day parade in Appleton got canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. But three years later the Appleton Cemetery Veteran Salute marches on. The Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard organized the march with other local veteran service organizations. The group […]
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Solemn ceremony honors veterans during Memorial Day weekend

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- While during holidays like Veterans Day, Armed Forces Day, and the Fourth of July we celebrate our veterans, Memorial Day has a much more somber mood because it honors veterans that made the ultimate sacrifice. One of those somber Memorial Day ceremonies took place at the Outagamie County administrative building on Saturday […]
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Algoma, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Brown County, WI
Sports
City
Greenville, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Fremont, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
WFRV Local 5

Fond du Lac celebrates Marty Paulsen’s 54 year coaching tenure

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After 54 years of leading the Fond du Lac baseball program, head coach Marty Paulsen has announced his retirement after this season. The Cardinals honored Paulsen with a special ceremony before Thursday night’s game. Paulsen received a framed jersey among other things. Former and current players, coaches, fans from […]
FOND DU LAC, WI
WFRV Local 5

Track & field athletes shine at sectionals

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight days before hundreds of athletes converge on La Crosse for State Track & Field championships, area standouts punched their tickets to the state meet with strong performances at sectionals Thursday. The Kimberly boys won the Division 1 sectional, while the West De Pere girls captured the title at their […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Regionals: Leah Kocken pitches complete game, Ashwaubenon advances

(WFRV) – The playoffs were underway on Tuesday evening for local girl’s softball teams. West De Pere defeated De Pere 3-1 in a stellar pitching performance from junior Leah Kocken. She pitched a complete game while only allowing four hits, striking out five batters, and no earned runs. The Phantoms will face Hortonville on Thursday […]
ASHWAUBENON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Town#Broadcasting#Cellcom#Valley Apparel#Window World#Wisconsin Maritime Museum
WFRV Local 5

Rahr-West Museum brings awareness to crisis facing Indigenous Women

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘No More Stolen Sisters’ is currently on display at the Rahr-West Museum. The exhibit is hoping to bring awareness to the crisis that impacts 4 out of 5 indigenous women. The No More Stolen Sisters exhibition features thirty-one indigenous artists and allies. The traveling exhibit has appeared in other parts of […]
MANITOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers lock in preseason schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have now secured the final pieces of the fall puzzle, finalizing their 2022 schedule with the preseason slate. Green Bay will travel to San Francisco on Friday, August 12, to take on the 49ers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. central time from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WFRV Local 5

Both sides of abortion debate ramping up advocacy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)_ With Roe versus Wade in jeopardy of being overturned by the United States Supreme Court, people on both sides of the debate are ramping up efforts to advocate for their position. Roe versus Wade is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled that the constitution guarantees a woman’s right to […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Bay Port smacks Manitowoc Lincoln, wins 18-0 by run-rule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a tough loss last week against the De Pere Redbirds, the Bay Port Pirates put on an offensive entourage, besting Manitowoc Lincoln by a score of 18-0 on Friday. Heading into the game, both Bay Port and Manitowoc Lincoln were sitting in the middle of the Fox River Classic […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Lawrence baseball bows out after program-best season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – With a 6-1 loss to Coe College in Saturday’s NCAA Regional elimination game, the Lawrence baseball team wrapped up a dream season at 26-13. The Vikings fell 11-6 to UW-Stevens Point in Friday’s tournament opener, Lawrence’s first NCAA Regional game since 1979. LU highlighted an historic season with a Midwest […]
STEVENS POINT, WI
WFRV Local 5

Residents continue to clean up after Oconto County Flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Cleanup continues in Oconto County after that storm Friday that some long time residents say brought the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in this area.  The Bauer’s are one of the families cleaning up. The heavy rains brought heavy flooding to their yard, the street they live on, and about a foot […]
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Kennan Timm reflects on 37 years with UW-Oshkosh athletics

(WFRV) – It’s hard to find someone with as profound a passion for UW-Oshkosh athletics as Kennan Timm. He chose sports information as his profession, and for the past 37 years, he has put his heart and soul into the Titans program and in June he will retire. Sports Director Burke Griffin sat down with […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

ESPN to broadcast Northwoods League games on ESPN+

(WFRV) – A new partnership between the Northwoods League and ESPN will allow the amateur baseball league to be broadcasted on ESPN+. According to a release, the new rights agreement allows the multi-billion dollar company to stream select games each day of the 2022 Northwoods League season. The games will be available exclusively on ESPN+. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Guests rush to Menominee Park Zoo after its reopening

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Park Zoo is reopening for the Spring and Summer seasons. They have over 40 animals that visitors can interact with during their visit. The zoo opened its doors this past weekend and saw an immediate rush with the weather warming up. Families can pet as well as feed the […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
864
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy