The Summer Reading Program is rapidly approaching at the Roseburg Public Library. Children and teens will have three logs to track this reading time this summer. When participants read or are read to, for seven hours, they can turn in their log for a Frisbee, book, trinkets and the next log. Reading 14 hours and completing the second log will earn participants a Lego set in addition to a book and trinkets. Completing the final log – reading a total of twenty-one hours – will enter participants into the grand prize drawings for a Y Flicker scooter and earn them a third book and more trinket prizes.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO