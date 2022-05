PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia. DEVELOPING: Police sources say at least one man is dead, another wounded after a “massive shootout” at 17th and Oxford in North Philadelphia. At least 62 casings found at the scene, 3 guns recovered. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. A...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO