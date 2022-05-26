ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

 4 days ago

May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work....

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI
Glen Arbor, MI
Michigan Society
59th Annual Fort Michilimackinac Pageant

May 28-30. Over 400 cast members will re-create events that took place between the French, British & Indian tribes on June 2, 1763. Visitors will meet famous Indian Chiefs: Miniavavan & Matchekewis of the Ojibwa tribe, & Wawatam who becomes a blood brother to Alexander Henry & later saves his life.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
Bird Walk with Grand Traverse Audubon Club

Join Kirk Waterstripe from the Grand Traverse Audubon Club for a birding experience designed for those just getting started, or wanting to polish their skills around the Boardman Lake. Meet in the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden, directly behind the Traverse Area District Library, TC. Dress for the weather & wear your walking shoes.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Leland AIR 2022

Artists will paint & draw scenes around Leelanau County 'en plein air,' then, hours later, all of their completed "fresh off the easel" pieces will be hung out for the Leland Air Exhibit. All artwork will be available for sale. Exhibit will run May 29 - June 2, 11am-4pm.
LELAND, MI
Al Fresco Art

The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s front yard and parking area will be turned into an open-air exhibition and music venue on Friday, June 4, from 11am-3pm for Up North Pride’s Unconditional PRIDE Artist PopUP + Demo. The first of three summer pop-up events, it features work by studio artists who are LGTBQ aligned and others. Interlochen’s Sound Garden Quintet will perform and talk about making music in unconventional settings. glenarborart.org.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Florescence Too

A reboot of an exhibit from 10 years ago – “Florescence.” It shows the beauty of northern Michigan in bloom in a variety of mediums. Runs May 28 – July 8; open 1-4pm on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays.
EAST JORDAN, MI
Buckley Memorial Day Color Run

Featuring 5K & 1 Mile races. Runners will run through the town of Buckley as color throwing volunteers douse runners from head to toe in colorful powder.
BUCKLEY, MI
Alden Memorial Day Parade

The parade will end at the Alden Depot Veteran memorial for a short service honoring fallen heroes. Afterwards a short service at Alden Cemetery will honor local heroes. Parade entries can be submitted to: bpsafety10@gmail.com.
ALDEN, MI
Arts & Treasures

Shop the collection of original art, vintage jewelry, pottery, sculptures, records, artisan works & much more. Benefits the Northport Arts Association.
NORTHPORT, MI
Family Fun Day

Tour the grounds, meet staff & preview activities planned for the summer. Enjoy horse carriage rides, disc golf, archery tag, pontoon boat rides, a zipline & more. Lunch available for $5.
LAKE ANN, MI
Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
How to Recycle an Elementary School

Communities respond to dwindling headcounts and aging infrastructure. What do you do when a school building gets too old or out of date? What about when there aren’t enough students to fill the classrooms? These questions are becoming more common across northern Michigan, and we’ve seen elementary schools have to make major changes to adapt to failing infrastructure and shifts in the youth population.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Laying of the Lilacs

Local violinists Dorothy Byers & Rob Jones will play “Ashokan Farewell,” the de facto theme song for the Ken Burns The Civil War miniseries. Society historian & curator Jane Purkis & Civil War buff Dave Jackson, a Frankfort-Elberta High School social studies studies teacher, will read letters between a Civil War soldier at the “front” & his wife back home. Following the program, Purkis will lead a tombstone cleaning workshop, focusing on the graves of veterans. Bring a cleaning kit consisting of a bucket, a natural stiff brush, a toothbrush, a trowel, trash bag & plastic or wood scraper.
BENZONIA, MI
The Photoshop Effect

What’s hot—and cold—in cosmetic aesthetics Up North. Despite the popular misconception, the word “plastic” in “plastic surgery” does not mean “artificial,” but is derived from the ancient Greek word “plastikos,” which means to mold or give form. And across the North, plastic surgeons are doing a lot of molding.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

