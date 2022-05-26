Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

Local violinists Dorothy Byers & Rob Jones will play “Ashokan Farewell,” the de facto theme song for the Ken Burns The Civil War miniseries. Society historian & curator Jane Purkis & Civil War buff Dave Jackson, a Frankfort-Elberta High School social studies studies teacher, will read letters between a Civil War soldier at the “front” & his wife back home. Following the program, Purkis will lead a tombstone cleaning workshop, focusing on the graves of veterans. Bring a cleaning kit consisting of a bucket, a natural stiff brush, a toothbrush, a trowel, trash bag & plastic or wood scraper.
Comments / 0