UPDATE (SUNDAY AFTERNOON): Following Saturday's shooting in downtown Chattanooga, Mayor Tim Kelly calls the continued teenage violence in the city "outrageous." I'm standing here in front of you talking about our community's youth getting shot. That's outrageous and it has to stop. It's ridiculous that I even need to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids and that children shouldn't be wandering around in the middle of the night without supervision.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO