Marvin Burkeen

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand Monday for the Henry County Memorial Day Service, which included several new features from services in the past: the release of white doves, the reading of veterans’ names by members of local Scout Troops 22, 28 and 3, and the inclusion of a Missing Man Table. Emcee for the event was Kathi Duncan, Commander of AmVets Post 45, with Ed Smith again playing “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes and the Tennessee State Guard reenacting a military funeral complete with horse-drawn carriage. As always, Andy Paschall of Puryear and his horses, Doc and Don, pulled the carriage. Rev. Mike Robertson reminded the crowd, “Memorial Day is not about BBQ, hot dogs and hamburgers. It’s about those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.” Photos by Shannon McFarlin.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO