Troy, TN

Marvin Burkeen

By Tyrone Tony Reed Jr.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Marvin Burkeen, 87, of Troy, passed away Wednesday at...

Fort Donelson National Cemetery To Host Memorial Day Service

Dover, Tenn.–At 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, Fort Donelson National Cemetery will be the site of its memorial service, hosted by the National Park Service and the Stewart County Veterans Affairs Office, with this year’s program facilitated by the Carl E. Wallace Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4730. Also participating will be other veteran organizations, local civic, and scout groups.
DOVER, TN
Flags Line Veterans’ Drive To Honor The Fallen

Paris, Tenn.–Continuing a decades-long tradition, Veterans’ Drive in Paris is lined with American flags in honor of Memorial Day. City Manager Kim Foster said the city inherited the tradition from the local veterans’ groups and bought new flags for it last year. A reminder for everyone: the Henry County Memorial Day service will be held at 8 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the county courthouse. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
Memorial Day Not About Hot Dogs & Hamburgers

Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand Monday for the Henry County Memorial Day Service, which included several new features from services in the past: the release of white doves, the reading of veterans’ names by members of local Scout Troops 22, 28 and 3, and the inclusion of a Missing Man Table. Emcee for the event was Kathi Duncan, Commander of AmVets Post 45, with Ed Smith again playing “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes and the Tennessee State Guard reenacting a military funeral complete with horse-drawn carriage. As always, Andy Paschall of Puryear and his horses, Doc and Don, pulled the carriage. Rev. Mike Robertson reminded the crowd, “Memorial Day is not about BBQ, hot dogs and hamburgers. It’s about those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.” Photos by Shannon McFarlin.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Multiple Injuries In Semi-SUV Accident

Murray, Ky.–Multiple people were injured–two of whom were airlifted to out-of-county hospitals–when a semi collided with an SUV Sunday in Calloway County. Two of the victims were trapped inside their vehicle and emergency personnel also were called to deal with an active fuel leak. At 12:30 p.m....
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
UC Schools Summer Sessions Start Tuesday

Union City, Tenn.–Summer School sessions begin Tuesday in the Union City School System. Classes will be held on each of the three UC Schools campuses during June. As always — with the cooperation of the Union City Police Department and Chief Ben Yates — a full-time SRO (School Resource Officer) will be on hand to ensure school safety for students and teachers.
UNION CITY, TN
UCHS Band Celebrates Another Successful Year

Union City, Tenn.–The widely-acclaimed Union City High School Marching Band celebrated another successful season recently with the program’s annual awards banquet. Band Director Jason Deem acknowledged 25 senior members of the 2021-22 group and also handed out several individual accolades to deserving performers. Among those recognized were:. Seniors.
UNION CITY, TN

