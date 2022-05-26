ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Greek Festival

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads, you’re invited to join in a celebration of food, family and tradition… the Greek...

Hertford Garden Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Along the beautiful Perquimans River sits a little old house that was built back in 1730. The historic Newbold-White House is considered the oldest brick home in the state of North Carolina and a source of great pride for the people of Perquimans County. You can join in on some southern fun at the 29th annual Garden Party to help raise funds for this iconic house.
Honoring fallen soldiers throughout Hampton Roads

The Memorial Day parade has been a Portsmouth tradition since 1884 and is one of the nation's longest running Memorial Day parades. At 10 a.m. On WGNT Channel 27 and WTKR.com, we will be broadcasting the City Of Portsmouth's Memorial Day Parade live and commercial-free.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Fishing From The Shore

While the recent air temperatures may have felt more like August than May, the recent fishing action has been equally as hot. Black drum fishing has been very good, with anglers starting to recognize the importance of releasing some of these slow-growing giants after snapping a few pictures. Pinhead croakers have made their summer time appearance on the seaside, much to the chagrin of drum fishermen trying to keep bait on their hooks. Look for an early appearance of cobia, though the state’s cobia season does not open until June 15. The first tuna of the season have been caught out of Ocean City, Md.
WACHAPREAGUE, VA
Pleasant Shade Cemetery Needs You

The nonprofit East End Neighborhood Association needs assistance this Memorial Day to help clean and care for Pleasant Shade Cemetery, the oldest and largest African American cemetery on the Virginia Peninsula. The cemetery was abandoned by its owners, and the East End Neighborhood Association has made a commitment to restore dignity through periodic cleanups of the property and other measures.
HAMPTON, VA
A ‘New Beginnings’ prom for teens with special needs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Prom season is that magical time of year when teenagers get to ask, “who are you wearing?” But for hundreds of special needs students across the region and their parents, this rite of passage is elusive. Earlier this year, in a call to action video, pastor Karl Wilkins of The Mount […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA

