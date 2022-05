Whether you like it or not, the Air Force 1 Mid is enjoying its spot in the limelight this summer and fall season. In all seriousness, the Swoosh has taken emphasis on the middle sibling of Air Force 1s, but the Mid has had its firm place in street style for decades. With several collaborations already in the books (the recently dropped Stussy joints being a great appetizer) and special editions commemorating Paris and London, the Air Force 1 Mid is now ready for the larger stage with some premium iterations like the pair you see here.

