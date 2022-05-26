DNREC Announces Beach Access Closures For Memorial Day Weekend

WASHINGTON - The D.C. region is enjoying a pleasant stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine for this Memorial Day Weekend, so make sure to get out and enjoy it!. A high pressure system is hanging over the area leading to a clear and calm Sunday. The day will start off much cooler and less humid with temperatures in the 60s before highs top out in the low to mid 80s. The clear conditions will mean the region will get plenty of sunshine Sunday, so make sure to pack your sunscreen if you plan on being outside for long.

