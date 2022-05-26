ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

DNREC Announces Beach Access Closures For Memorial Day Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNREC Announces Beach Access Closures Due to Storm Damage. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that multiple Delaware State Parks drive- and walk-on crossings will be closed this Memorial Day Weekend due widespread erosion...

WDEL 1150AM

Delaware state parks ready for busy summer

Delaware State Parks officials say they're expecting a record number of visitors this summer, as people look to be outdoors. They're already coming off a record year in 2021 - seeing a 31% increase in annual passes, and this year's pass sale has so far surpassed last year's number. Visitation...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Learn some Delaware history at these 4 programs in June

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of June 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to this link for additional information and reservation instructions. Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022 Separation Day. Celebration marking ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Maryland DNR Announces 3 Days of License-Free Fishing

MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced this year's three days of license-free fishing. Anglers can fish without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, June 4, Saturday June 11, and July 4. On these days any one can catch finfish in any tidal or non-tidal water in the state, as long as it is for recreational purposes. Anglers must also follow the size and catch limits set by DNR.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Water Family Fest, native plant sale offers education, fun activities

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control hosted the Water Family Fest and Annual Native Plant Sale May 14 at the James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View. The event included nearly 20 nature-based exhibitors; local nurseries Inland Bays Garden Center,...
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware obtains another $12 million for ocean dredging projects

Delaware is in line to receive another $12 million dollars from the federal government for beach replenishment projects starting in the fall. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan lists three separate areas they plan to spend money on Delaware's coastline in the fall, with projects determined before the storm early in May which shrunk the coastline especially between Dewey and South Bethany.
DELAWARE STATE
fox5dc.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Maryland Friday

MARYLAND - Storm damage surveyors confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Maryland Friday evening, ripping down trees and causing damage to several houses along the way. Officials from the National Weather Service (NWS) said one of the tornadoes briefly touched down in the Olney area of Montgomery County. The EF-O tornado, estimated to have had speeds of 80 miles per hour, ripped through the 3600 block of Toddsbury Lane in a linear path, taking down large tree limbs and damaging several vehicles along the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Renovated Georgetown home offers safe sober living

An affordable housing shortage is especially difficult for people whose personal history may leave them out of consideration for available units. This fuels a homelessness crisis that feeds into a cycle of drug and alcohol relapse, and criminal activity. According to the Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the state's three-year recidivism...
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox5dc.com

Memorial Day Weekend weather: Sunday brings clears skies and summer-like heat to DC region

WASHINGTON - The D.C. region is enjoying a pleasant stretch of weather with plenty of sunshine for this Memorial Day Weekend, so make sure to get out and enjoy it!. A high pressure system is hanging over the area leading to a clear and calm Sunday. The day will start off much cooler and less humid with temperatures in the 60s before highs top out in the low to mid 80s. The clear conditions will mean the region will get plenty of sunshine Sunday, so make sure to pack your sunscreen if you plan on being outside for long.
ENVIRONMENT
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE
US News and World Report

Cat Reunited With Owner After 16 Years Makes National News

ODESSA, Del. (AP) — He’s graced the pages of newspapers. Been spotlighted on local TV stations. The internet has also shared the story of how Ritz the cat reunited with his owner after 16 years of wandering anomalously through Delaware. But the limelight hasn’t fazed the gray tabby,...
ODESSA, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks host Delaware Cornhole tournament

Cape Henlopen Elks hosted Delaware Cornhole's spring barbecue tournament May 14, when steady rain brought the competition inside the warm, dry lodge. There were two categories of play, a social division with 15 teams and a competitive division with 19. Social division winners were J.R. Steele and Benny Vazquez. Competitive...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Delaware lawmaker suggests mask opponents kill themselves

DOVER, Del. - House leaders in Delaware have chastised a fellow Democrat who suggested that Delawareans who don’t support mask wearing amid an increase in COVID-19 cases but do support gun rights should kill themselves with their guns. But House leaders gave no indication Friday that they want to...
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Frederica area on Sunday afternoon. On May 29, 2022, at approximately 5:56 p.m., a maroon 2008 Cadillac DTS was traveling westbound on Bowers Beach Road east of Skeeter Neck Road. At this time, the operator of the Cadillac crossed the double-yellow line on the roadway and attempted to pass numerous vehicles that were also traveling westbound. The Cadillac passed these vehicles in the eastbound lane of Bowers Beach Road while continuing westbound. As the Cadillac approached a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling eastbound on Bowers Beach Road at the same location, both operators swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the roadway, resulting in a head-on collision between the vehicles.
FREDERICA, DE

