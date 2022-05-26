ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Adriana Lima’s Gold-Dipped Baby Bump Gets Goddess Makeover in Bejeweled Gown & Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2022

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pCp0_0frJGikQ00

Click here to read the full article.

Adriana Lima gave her glamorous maternity style a regal twist while at the “Elvis” premiere with boyfriend Andre Lemmers during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel was one of numerous stars attending the occasion, including Shakira, Kylie Minogue, Sharon Stone and Olivia Culpo.

Lima took to the red carpet in dynamic fashion, wearing a sweeping golden silk gown. The goddess-like piece featured a long draped skirt with flowing sleeves and a plunging high-necked top. Adding overall dynamic edge to the entire piece were a series of bodice and side cutouts, formed from crossed straps covered in intricate black, amber and blue beads and crystals. The look was one of Lima’s boldest yet since announcing her pregnancy, and epitomized bohemian style with a glamorously formal flair.

The model only accessorized with an ornate gold cocktail ring and blue and gold statement earrings, allowing her dress to take center stage.

When it came to shoes, Lima’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long train. However, the Maybelline muse’s hem allowed a peek at a pair of peep-toe heels with curved toe straps and thin platform soles, seemingly crafted from maroon suede. The style was likely a pair of strappy or platform sandals with block or stiletto heels , intended to provide an elevated height boost. Whatever the style may be, it certainly allowed her gown — and baby bump — to take center stage.

Lima is the latest star to give maternity dressing a new look, increasing glamour, drama and personal style for greater self-expression and celebration. In recent weeks, Rihanna (prior to the birth of her son) and Nicky Hilton have also been seen in ensembles featuring cutouts, sparkle and high heels, proving there’s numerous ways to define “maternity style” — and opening the door for other expectant parents to do the same.

In fact, Lima’s made numerous statements on the red carpet in recent weeks as well — like the bondage-esque cutout gown with Larroudé heels she wore to Chopard’s party at the Cannes Film Festival’s start.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

Click through the gallery to see the glamorous 2022 Cannes Film Festival arrivals .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 27

Andres Rodriguez
4d ago

she definitely doesn't look good at all wtf . I have seen more beautiful women, and they are not celebraties

Reply
18
Bellatrix
3d ago

Bless her heart 🤦‍♀️🤣 the ensemble is just not doing her any favors. I just can’t with her eye make up and push up bra/pasties ! 😳

Reply
4
Gypsygirl13
4d ago

Glad to see VS model look like a normal pregnant women. Lol

Reply
14
Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Vincent Lindon
Person
Olivia Culpo
Person
Rihanna
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Nicky Hilton
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Eva Longoria Rocks Insanely Sexy High Slit Dress To Cannes amfAR Gala: Photo

Eva Longoria has stolen the red carpet once again! This time, it’s at the Cannes Film Festival charity amfAR Gala. The 47-year-old actress stunned in a floor-length, one-shoulder black gown that featured a super high and wide slit that showed off her toned left leg. It also featured a cutout design that spanned the middle of her chest to slightly above her left hip. She paired the gorgeous dress with black and silver sparkling heels and dangling diamond earrings. She completed her look with a sophisticated ponytail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Cocktail Dress#Maybelline
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wore one of her dresses from 1998 to prom

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, who searched her mother's closet to find her prom dress. The 18-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday wearing a strapless knee-length black dress belonging to her supermodel mom. "Prom night in mamas dress," she wrote...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The 2022 Met Gala: The 10 best dressed

On Monday evening, the Met Gala returned to its usual scheduling as the museum hosted its charitable event on the first Monday of May, bringing out some of the world's biggest stars, who embraced Old Hollywood glamour and celebrated the Gilded Age. This year's theme was a continuation of last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Shows Passionate PDA with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten in New York City

Love is definitely in the air for Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III. The Coda actress and the musician spent a romantic day in New York City on Sunday—and when they weren't showing PDA, they were chatting and laughing. During their fun day out, they were seen riding Citi Bikes and grabbing lunch (and holding hands during the meal).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

125K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy